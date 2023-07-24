3 cheap point guards the Phoenix Suns can still sign

Going into the 2023-24 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns are one of the most star-studded teams in the league. High-powered offensive weapons such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and the recent addition of Bradley Beal are sure to cause trouble for defenses.

However, the team is missing one key factor: a point guard.

As of now, the only player listed at point guard on the Suns’ roster (besides Saben Lee, who is on a two-way contract) is Jordan Goodwin. Goodwin, who averaged just 6.6 points in 17.8 minutes per game last season, doesn’t seem like the solution for Phoenix’s starting lineup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition, a large majority of the Suns’ cap space (over $162 million) is devoted to the aforementioned four players for the upcoming season. So, let’s take a look at some free agents Phoenix could still sign on cheap deals to help fill the gap in their rotation.

#1, George Hill

George Hill is a 15-year league veteran with experience on multiple teams who have made deep playoff runs. This includes tenures on the Indiana Pacers with Paul George, the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Cleveland Cavaliers who made a run to the NBA finals in 2018.

He has also played under legendary coaches such as Doc Rivers and Gregg Popovich. Hill led the league in three-point percentage (46%) in the 2019-20 season and was paid just $4 million last year. He could slot nicely into the Suns’ starting lineup.

George Hill with the Pacers

#2, Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic started his NBA career with Phoenix back in 2008, where he was largely a bench player for two and a half seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets in early 2011. He quickly returned to the Suns in 2012, but this time as a starter, until he was again traded in 2015.

Since then, Dragic had an impressive stint with the Miami Heat where he earned an all-star selection, and later played alongside Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets.

Making just $600,000 last season, he could reunite with his former teammate and former franchise if the Suns decide to sign him as their primary point guard for their upcoming campaign.

Goran Dragic with the Bulls

#3, Ish Smith

Many fans know the name Ish Smith because he played for their favorite team. Since coming into the league as an undrafted rookie in 2010, Smith has played for an NBA-record 13 different teams, including a full season with Phoenix in 2013-14.

Although he has only averaged more than 10 points per game just three times in his career, Smith has plenty of starting experience and a veteran’s knowledge of the game. He also has championship experience, earning a ring this past season with the Denver Nuggets.

Ish Smith last season for the Nuggets

It could be his ability to adapt and basketball IQ that entices a new contract with the Suns for this season. Smith was paid about $4.6 million last year, and might be willing to try another title run with a new team.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Poll : Will the Suns make the NBA Finals this season? Yes No 0 votes