3 coaches Knicks could target after firing Tom Thibodeau following ECF heartbreak

The New York Knicks made a stunning decision Tuesday, parting ways with Tom Thibodeau after a postseason run that included eliminating the reigning champion Boston Celtics, only to fall short in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to the playoffs in four of his five seasons and was rewarded just last summer with a three-year extension. He finished his tenure in New York with a 226-174 record and had his best season in 2024-25, guiding the team to a 51-31 record and a third-place finish in the East.

Before Thibodeau took over in 2020, the Knicks had won only one playoff series since the 2000-01 season.

With Thibodeau out, the Knicks now join the coaching carousel alongside the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, previous vacancies in Memphis and Denver have been resolved, with both teams promoting their interim head coaches.

Here are three possible candidates to fill the Knicks’ head coaching job.

3 coaches Knicks could target after firing Tom Thibodeau

#1. Michael Malone

Michael Malone’s dismissal was one of the biggest shocks of the 2024-25 NBA season. In his decade-long stint with the Denver Nuggets, he compiled a 471-327 record and delivered the franchise’s first title in 2023.

However, internal disputes with management ultimately led to both Malone and GM Calvin Booth being let go.

Malone shares traits with Thibodeau, especially a tendency to favor established veterans over developing young talent, sometimes at the cost of rotation depth. Still, his championship experience and offensive system — particularly his use of Nikola Jokic — could translate well to the Knicks.

#2. Johnnie Bryant

If betting odds from Bovada are any clue, Johnnie Bryant is currently the frontrunner for the job. Bryant is an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is also a finalist in the Phoenix Suns’ coaching search.

He’s no stranger to New York, having served as an assistant under Thibodeau from 2020 to 2024. Before that, he spent eight years as an assistant with the Utah Jazz and played college ball at Utah from 2005 to 2008.

#3. Taylor Jenkins

A common complaint about Thibodeau was his rigidity with lineups and underuse of his bench. Case in point: he didn’t start Mitchell Robinson for defensive purposes until the Pacers series, which was too little, too late.

That’s where Taylor Jenkins offers a contrasting approach. Known for maximizing depth and getting production from undrafted and bench players, Jenkins kept the Grizzlies competitive over six seasons. Like Thibodeau, he hasn’t won a title yet, but he’s proven to be a creative coach.

Jenkins posted a 250-214 record with Memphis from 2019 to 2025, earning three playoff berths and becoming the franchise’s all-time winningest coach.

