3 colleges with most players in 2024 Western Conference finals ft. Duke Blue Devils 

The players remaining in the 2024 NBA playoffs represent various college programs across the country, with the Duke Blue Devils, Arizona Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats having the highest number of players featured in the Western Conference finals.

The Western Conference finals feature the Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26) against the Dallas Mavericks (50-32). In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics (64-18) face the Indiana Pacers (47-35).

Big names of the NBA world like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis are not part of the playoffs. But fans have been entertained by young stars like Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic who helped their respective teams get to the top.

Top 3 colleges with most players in 2024 Western Conference finals

#3. Arizona Wildcats

Dallas' Josh Green and Brandon Williams represent the Arizona Wildcats in the Western Conference finals. Green played one season at Arizona in 2019-2020. He played 30 games for the program and averaged 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. Brandon too played in the 2018-19 season at Arizona and appeared in 26 games. He averaged 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.

#2. Kentucky Wildcats

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Dallas star P.J. Washington represent the Wildcats in the Western Conference finals. Towns, who averaged 21.8 points in the NBA this season, played for Kentucky during the 2014-15 season. He averaged 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds during the time.

P.J. Washington played for two seasons for the Wildcats from 2017 to 2019. He averaged 12.9 points, and 6.6 rebounds in his college basketball career.

#1. Duke Blue Devils

Timberwolves guard Wendell Moore Jr. and Mavericks duo Kyrie Irving and Derreck Lively II represent the blue blood in the Western Conference finals this year. Moore played for three seasons with the Duke from 2019-22. He appeared in 88 games of the program and averaged 10.7 points.

Dallas point guard Kyrie Irving, who averaged 25.6 points this season, played for the Duke Blue Devils in the 2010-11 season. He appeared in 11 games and averaged 17.5 points. Mavericks center Derreck Lively II played in the 2022-23 season for Duke and appeared in 34 games, averaging 5.2 points.

