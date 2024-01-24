3 contenders for ESPN as Doc Rivers quits broadcast to join Bucks as head coach

Doc Rivers is leaving his broadcasting position with ESPN to take up coaching for the Milwaukee Bucks through the second half of the season. The news came as a surprise to NBA fans, who had grown accustomed to hearing his voice on broadcasts.

With the Milwaukee Bucks (30-13) one of the best teams in the East, Adrian Griffin's dismissal on Tuesday was somewhat surprising. However, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly weren't happy with his coaching. On top of an October spat with assistant coach Terry Stotts, Griffin and Bobby Portis also reportedly got into a back-and-forth after their In-Season Tournament semifinal loss.

With Milwaukee reportedly turning the coaching duties to Doc Rivers on Wednesday, let's take a look at three potential replacements for Rivers on ESPN.

Three contenders to replace Doc Rivers on ESPN broadcasts

#3, Hubie Brown

Hubie Brown

Hall of Famer Hubie Brown has one of the most recognizable voices in all of professional sports. In addition to his years of experience as a broadcaster, he also brings a wealth of knowledge to the booth with his years of experience as a coach.

Although at 90 years old he isn't a long-term replacement for Rivers, he would be one of the options most beloved by fans to call games on ESPN. After the departures of Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, Brown would be a favorite to land the role.

#2, Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson is without question one of the favorites to replace Doc Rivers on ESPN. After reports emerged indicating that Rivers had accepted the job with the Bucks, subsequent reports indicated Jefferson was a favorite to replace him on TV.

With plenty of NBA experience, Jefferson has made a successful career for himself as an analyst and broadcaster on TV since retirement. Given his familiarity on-camera as well, he's a strong contender to replace Rivers.

#1: JJ Redick

ESPN's JJ Redick

Few can articulate the nuances of the game in a way that the average fan can understand; however, JJ Redick has proven he can do just that. In addition to his broadcasting and playing experience, Redick has a knack for detailed analysis.

Reports have indicated that the NBA is eager to improve the media coverage of the game to give fans better analysis rather than just hot takes. Given that, Redick would be a perfect fit to replace Doc Rivers.

With Doc Rivers out of the broadcasting booth, he and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a successful playoff run. Although the news of his hiring has been met with mixed reactions from fans, the experience he brings to the table could be the difference-maker in Milwaukee.

At the same time, his hiring leaves a unique gap in ESPN's coverage, leading to several questions. Although there's no guarantee that ESPN will replace Rivers in the broadcasting booth, whether fans would be receptive to a two-person team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke remains to be seen.

