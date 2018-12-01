×
3 Countries the NBA should pay more attention to

Avdhi Bhalgat
Top 5 / Top 10
49   //    01 Dec 2018, 11:37 IST

Beijing Ducks v Dallas Mavericks
Beijing Ducks v Dallas Mavericks

Over time the NBA has moved more and more towards discovering talent from not only across America, but across the globe. Today they have made it a point to include some international games each season and have opened up the recruitment as much as possible.

However, most of this magic happens at a much more grass-roots level. This organization has aimed at cultivating the talent it showcases and has never failed to deliver. In many developed and developing countries the NBA holds children's training camps and coaching events which help build not only fitness amongst the youngsters but also an awareness of the sport which does not exist in many countries.

Further, the NBA has made it even easier to share what's going on with new platforms like ByteDance that allow AI based sharing and regular social media like Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. However, this list comprises of countries that NBA should both pursue direct recruiting from and come play in to build viewer base during the season.

#3 India

Indian Men's Basketball Team
Indian Men's Basketball Team

India is a vast country that harbors almost too much population. The sheer number means not only practically unlimited potential but also the capacity to reach so many new people. In 2017, the NBA set up one of their elite training academies in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

This is one of the set-ups that is similar to the one that is being set up today in Senegal. However, though the academy has been successful in training many young players, it has not cultivated much interest in the sport itself.

Even today Basketball has very low funding that only saw a spike when Satnam Singh was drafted as he was of Indian origin. This untapped market will make its way into basketball when it's people can also play in the big leagues.

Avdhi Bhalgat
