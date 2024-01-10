3 cringe-worthy records from LeBron James that steal away limelight from King's legendary career

LA Lakers star LeBron James is one of the most accomplished stars in the league. James' impact is felt throughout history, breaking records thanks to his longevity in the NBA. However, some records aren't going to sit well with most of his fans and many would want to forget.

As he closes in on setting a new scoring record this season, we take a look at some of the most cringe-worthy records he has ever set in his storied career. There are a few terrible records that James has set, making him one of the most polarizing stars in history.

Also read: Sebastian Telfair, LeBron James’ Slam Cover partner 22 years ago, breaks silence on equation with 4x NBA champion

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James is set to be the first player to score 40,000 career points

LeBron James' 21st season is extremely special. Last season, he broke Kareem Adul-Jabbar's scoring record. This time, he'll reach another scoring feat by becoming the first player in league history to reach the 40,000-point threshold.

James now has 39,531 points and is 469 points away from setting a new record. Many expect him to break the record before the All-Star break, which will be next month. The four-time champion is truly a generational talent.

Also read: "Worth every single cent": LeBron James, Bam Adebayo and NBA personalities react to Erik Spoelstra's reported $120-plus million contract

#3 Top 10 in missed free throws

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

Many stars capitalize on making the most out of their trips to the line. Players like Steph Curry, James Harden and even Joel Embiid are excellent free-throw shooters. Each time they're on the line, fans can expect them to make almost all of their shots.

But not James. He's always had a hard time shooting efficiently from the charity stripe, which hasn't been the worst aspect of his game. The 19-time All-Star has missed 2,965 free throws in his career. He's the only wing player in the list of the players with the most missed free throws.

#2 The only player with 5,000 turnovers

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

Aside from being a scorer, LeBron James is also an intelligent passer. Through this, he's made his teammates better and also given his team dozens of opportunities. However, one downside of often passing the ball is turning it over, which James has never been immune to.

The four-time MVP is the only player with over 5,000 turnovers. To be exact, he has 5,081 turnovers and the gap between him and the player with the second-most turnovers is quite large.

Expand Tweet

Russell Westbrook trails James with 4,525 turnovers under his name.

#1 Missed shots record

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

For a player to score, he must be willing to take the risk of missing shots. That has been the case for James as he has taken tons of shots in his career and gotten the consequence of missing plenty of shots along the way.

Combining his missed field goals and free throws, the Lakers star has missed over 17,000 shots overall. James has missed 14,188 field goals so far and 2,965 free throws. It's known that he isn't the best shooter from the charity stripe.

Expand Tweet

Throughout his 21 seasons in the league, he's never been a reliable free-throw shooter.