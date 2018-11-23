NBA 2018/19: 3 early contenders for the MVP award

Kemba Walker's performances have been one of the biggest surprises of the season

The 2018/19 NBA season is already well underway, and it is gearing up to be one of the most dramatic seasons in recent memory. Los Angeles has LeBron fever, the Celtics and Warriors are in meltdown, and we are also being treated to one of the highest scoring seasons ever.

In the midst of all the action, a few standout stars have already emerged. The NBA season is still young, however, and here are the three stars who are already making their case for the prestigious MVP award that James Harden took home last season.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak is in contention to win his first MVP award

It is easy to forget that Giannis Antetokounmpo is still just 23 years old. The 'Greek Freak' has proved to be a sensation since the Milwaukee Bucks took him as the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft, and he is so good that the entire Bucks franchise is now built around him.

The young forward is currently averaging 26.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over 32.9 minutes-per-game. His defensive rebound numbers have been particularly monstrous, as Giannis is currently averaging three more rebounds than he did during the 17/18 season.

The Greek Freak's individual performances are also helping to contribute to one of the Bucks' best ever starts to a season. The team currently occupies second place in the Eastern Conference, and it is not too far-fetched to say they could reach the NBA finals. Even if the Greek doesn't win the MVP this season, there is still plenty of time for the Bucks forward to win it.

#2 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker has been sensational for the Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker's season so far has been nothing short of sensational. Despite playing on one of the worst rosters in the league, Walker has guided the team to a respectable 8-8 record.

After 17 games, the point guard is averaging 28.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. The 28-year-old has already dropped 60 points on the Philadelphia 76ers, and he followed this up two days later by hitting 43 points during a surprise win over the Celtics.

Unfortunately for Kemba Walker, playing for the Charlotte Hornets may ultimately work against him. The franchise is among the least visible in the league, with games rarely featuring on national TV.

The team is also historically one of the worst and least supported in the NBA, and the Hornets have not made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2002. Despite this, if Walker is able to continue his stunning form and guide the Hornets to an unlikely playoff series, there remains an outside chance that he could be acknowledged as the best player in the NBA.

