3 first-round matchups that gave a glimpse of vintage 90s NBA physicality ft. Warriors vs Rockets

The 90s NBA was characterized by its physical style of basketball that saw stifling defense and low-scoring games. While teams such as the Miami Heat and New York Knicks were famous for their defensive play, none came close to the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons epitomized the 90s' style of play and were famous for their defensive schemes used against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Detroit coach Chuck Daly devised what were known as the Jordan Rules to physically challenge the six-time champion and throw him off his game.
While defense is still a key component of today’s game, rule changes have meant it isn’t possible to be that physical anymore. However, the ongoing first round of the NBA Playoffs has seen several teams up their physicality. Here are the three matchups that have displayed a 90s brand of defense.
3 first-round matchups that have given glimpses of 90s NBA physicality
#3 Celtics vs Magic
The Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic series has been one of the most physical contests in recent NBA Playoffs history. Orlando’s identity is built around its defense and it has been on full display in the ongoing series. Boston saw three players injured by Game 3 and Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back after Friday’s loss, via CNN:
“They get away with a lot … There might be a fight break out or something, because it’s starting to feel like it’s not even basketball, and the refs are just not controlling their environment. So it is what it is. If you want to fight it out we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round.”
The Celtics came back to win Game 4 107-98 on Sunday and lead the series 3-1.
#2 Pistons vs Knicks
It’s no surprise to see two of the most fearless NBA teams from the 1990s feature in this list. As per Sports Illustrated, the ongoing first-round series between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons has seen a total of 172 fouls, the most in the opening round this year.
Both coaches, Tom Thibodeau and J.B. Bickerstaff, have complained about a lack of calls. But no call was more important than the one missed in the final play of Game 4 when Josh Hart fouled Tim Hardaway Jr. during a 3-point shot attempt. Detroit eventually lost the game 94-93.
Crew chief David Guthrie acknowledged in the aftergame report that the NBA crew missed the obvious call, which cost the Pistons the game, and very likely the series as well.
#1 Warriors vs Rockets
No first-round series has been as physical as the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets matchup. And that is solely because of Houston’s attempts to ensure anybody but Steph Curry scores on them.
The four-time champion has been face-guarded throughout the series with the Rockets pulling and holding him whenever possible. For the amount of physical defense he was subjected to, he combined for only six free throws in the first two games. He, however, had eight free-throw attempts in Game 3.
Curry has been able to overcome the immense physical play and averages 29.0 points and has led the Warriors to a 2-1 record so far.
