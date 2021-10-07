3 franchise milestones Nikola Jokic could achieve with the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 NBA season

Nikola Jokic is a 6'11' center who is a unicorn because he plays like a guard with his mesmerizing ball-handling capabilities, impeccable court vision and elite finishing. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA team honoree, who also ranks in the top 10 for all-time triple-doubles in the league. Jokic won the MVP in the 2020-21 season for his exploits.

ESPN @espn YOUR 2020-21 NBA MVP: NIKOLA JOKIC 🏆The news was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed to ESPN. YOUR 2020-21 NBA MVP: NIKOLA JOKIC 🏆The news was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed to ESPN. https://t.co/fi5NnuJ3bH

He has single-handedly destroyed teams by using the pick-and-roll with deadly efficiency, passing out of the post and finding open shooters or going old school and using his size to create mismatches. There are a variety of ways that Jokic can be used in an offense where he can either run the offense as a primary ball-handler or be a scoring option for someone like Jamal Murray.

He is one of the few players that has the ability to do everything, he can shoot, set screens, rebound, pass and defend the rim, making him a deadly force on the court.

Jokic is expected to have yet another brilliant season after winning the MVP, and the Nuggets will need him to carry the load while leading the charge with his partner in crime Murray still recovering from a devastating ACL injury. This will give the Joker plenty of opportunities to pile on the numbers and break records.

Without further ado, here are the three franchise milestones that the Joker could achieve this season.

#1 Points

Nikola Jokic finishing at the rim against the Portland Trail Blazers

Nikola Jokic's elite offensive arsenal has helped him become a massive scoring threat who can drive into the lane and on dunk hapless defenders, step back and pop a three-pointer, stop on a dime and hit a pure mid-ranger or go old school and play with his back with the post bullying smaller defenders. The Joker can create opportunities for both himself and his teammates due to the gravity he possesses as a scoring threat.

Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA Not much analysis here but I just love Jokic recognizing Melton is on him and he just goes right into bully mode. Not much analysis here but I just love Jokic recognizing Melton is on him and he just goes right into bully mode. https://t.co/aMU1tS1HVY

Jokic's offensive capabilities have helped him average 18.5 points per game in his six-year tenure in the league while steadily increasing his scoring proficiency every season before averaging a remarkable 26.4 points in his MVP season. Considering this uptick in numbers and his form from last season, it will not be too far-fetched to presume that he can average 27 points and above this season as he carries most of the offensive load for his team.

Nikola Jokic currently sits in seventh place on Denver's all-time scorers list, 244 points behind Byron Beck, and if he manages to continue this uptick in numbers, Jokic can also cross Ralph Simpson to end the 2021-22 season as fifth on the list.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar