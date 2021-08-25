3 Free agency moves LA Lakers should make before the 2021-22 NBA season starts

Despite making many signings in the NBA free agency market, the LA Lakers are still on the lookout to fill their roster with more depth before the 2021-22 NBA season commences.

Russell Westbrook was brought in as part of a blockbuster deal, and so were veterans Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington as well.

For a decent blend of experience with youth, the Lakers also re-signed Talen Horton-Tucker, and acquired Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn. However, with just over a month to go before NBA training camp begins, the franchise is still on the lookout for free agents to fill the remaining roster spaces.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Lakers are hoping to add two more players:

"The Lakers, who have 12 players under guaranteed contracts, will go into the 2021-22 season carrying 14 players in order to maintain flexibility, sources said. A third point guard is a priority... along with potentially adding another wing."

Three Free agents who could fill out the LA Lakers' roster

The LA Lakers went all in this summer to rebuild after a disappointing title defense in which they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Despite worries that their current roster is aged rather than experienced, they have the necessary star power to make a serious challenge for the title this year. Indeed, among bookmakers currently, the LA Lakers are strong favorites along with the Brooklyn Nets.

Given the pedigree the LA Lakers have as a franchise and their power three, it has been easy for their front office to bring in players on team-friendly deals and veteran minimums. If they wish to add more depth, they could have a look at the following three players, who could agree to be signed on small deals for the possibility of winning the Championship.

#1 Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas played for the LA Lakers earlier in his career.

If the LA Lakers are looking to add to their point guard depth, they could look at a reunion with Isaiah Thomas. The 32-year-old vet played just three games last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, but recently participated in a workout with Lakers players, including team leader LeBron James.

That workout came before his widely circulated 82-point showing at the Crawsover Pro-Am game in Seattle, which only boosted his chances of making an NBA roster.

“That’s the only goal...is to be in the NBA, to be on a roster. I know I got the talent to do it.”



Point guard Isaiah Thomas on his summer workouts with NBA teams, his health and more: pic.twitter.com/ykHN28xSWs — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 18, 2021

Although Thomas is no longer the two-time All-Star guard who averaged over 24 points a season with the Boston Celtics, he would add valuable depth and experience at the end of the LA Lakers' rotation. Before his time in Boston, Thomas played 17 games for the Lakers in the 2017-18 season, in which he put up 15.6 points and five assists in 26.8 minutes per contest.

