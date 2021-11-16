3 greatest seasons of Anthony Davis' NBA career in terms of rebounds per game

Anthony Davis put in a scintillating performance during the LA Lakers' recent victory over the San Antonio Spurs, recording 34 points and 15 rebounds. It was his third game with at least 15 boards in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Davis is currently listed on Basketball-Reference as the LA Lakers' center for the current NBA season. He has been solid in that position, scoring well and grabbing a good number of rebounds.

Anthony Davis' top 3 NBA seasons based on rebounds per game

AD is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game right now, the third-best average of his 10-year NBA career. The 28-year-old's current average of rebounds per game is also his highest since the 2018-19 campaign and his best since joining the LA Lakers.

In this article, we will take a look at Anthony Davis' top 3 NBA seasons based on his average of rebounds per game.

#3 2017-18 NBA season

Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017

The 2017-18 NBA season was one of the best campaigns of Anthony Davis' career. He posted a career-high 28.1 points per game for the New Orleans Pelicans in 75 regular-season appearances while also leading the NBA in blocks per game with 2.6.

Davis also recorded 11.1 rebounds per game, the second-best of his career back then and the third-best right now. He grabbed a total of 832 rebounds that year, the second-best number of his NBA career.

Davis ranked fifth in the 2017-18 NBA season in terms of rebounds per game and fourth in total rebounds. His best tally in a single game during the 2017-18 NBA season was 18 rebounds, which Anthony Davis achieved twice during that year.

AD made it to the All-NBA and All-Defensive first teams after his performances in the 2017-18 NBA season.

#2 2016-17 NBA season

Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016

Anthony Davis put in strong performances for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2016-17 NBA season. He averaged 28 points per game (his career-high then) and 11.8 rebounds per game, the highest of his career back then and the second-best of his NBA journey right now.

In 75 appearances in the regular season, Anthony Davis grabbed double-digit rebounds 49 times during the season. He ranked seventh in the NBA in rebounds per game, sixth in defensive rebounds and seventh in total rebounds during the 2016-17 NBA season.

Davis earned All-Star, All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive Second Team honors after his performances in the 2016-17 NBA campaign.

#1 2018-19 NBA season

Anthony Davis in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis' last season with the New Orleans Pelicans (2018-19 NBA season) was not easy. His desire to be traded became widely known throughout the NBA, and lots of noise surrounded him.

Still, Davis produced whenever he had a chance to be on the court (56 games) and averaged 25.9 points, a career-best 12 rebounds and a career-high 3.9 assists per game. On the defensive end, he recorded 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.

When it came to rebounds, Davis was not among the league leaders because he did not play enough games (he needed at least 58 games). However, his average would've ranked eighth in the league. He was still in the top 20 in the NBA in terms of defensive rebounds and total rebounds.

Although he made it to the All-Star Game, Anthony Davis' noisy 2018-19 NBA season ended without All-NBA or All-Defensive recognition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh