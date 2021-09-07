3 improvements Donovan Mitchell must make to become a superstar 

The Utah Jazz boast one of the best young NBA talents in Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, who turns 25 today, has formed a new era alongside Rudy Gobert in Salt Lake City.

The duo led the Jazz to the best record in the NBA last season. However, Utah failed to make the most of their stellar form during the playoffs. They lost to the LA Clippers in the Conference semis. The Jazz have now failed to make the Conference finals for 14 years.

Nevertheless, Donovan Mitchell fought hard for the team. He was the lone bright spot in the series against the LA Clippers. Mitchell amassed 34.8 points per game, shooting six 3s per contest against Kawhi Leonard and co. He did so while playing through an ankle injury.

Donovan Mitchell (35 PTS) gave it his all down the stretch tonight.



Clippers get the win. pic.twitter.com/dMUdIE2g5B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2021

Despite Donovan Mitchell's heroics last season, many feel he is yet to turn into a superstar. He is still young, though. That means he has time to blossom into a superstar in the NBA.

On that note, let's here's a look at three things Donoval Mitchell needs to do to become a superstar in the NBA.

#3 Donovan Mitchell needs to make his mark as an MVP candidate

Donovan Mitchell in action during an NBA game.

Donovan Mitchell has shown steady improvement in his NBA career so far. He is coming off a career-high season, averaging 26.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He has also made two All-Star appearances in his four-season career.

Mitchell needs to look at the bigger picture now. He has already established himself as an All-Star-caliber player. But now it's time for him to take the next step, and become an MVP-caliber player.

In the past, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have tread this route to become superstars in the NBA. Compared to them, Donovan Mitchell is in a much better position to scale those heights due to his consistency since his debut.

If Mitchell can make his case as an MVP candidate as early as next season, he could well be on his way to becoming a superstar in the NBA.

