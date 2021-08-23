3 incredible scoring records of LeBron James' NBA career

One of LeBron James' most underrated and overlooked aspects of his game is his ability to score points. More often than not, fans and analysts end up praising his ability as one of the best passers in the sport of basketball.

The LA Lakers talisman has several scoring records to his name that have gone unnoticed or are underappreciated due to how good his all-around play is. On that note, here's a look at three such astonishing scoring records LeBron James holds in the NBA.

#3 LeBron James has averaged 25 points per game for 17 straight seasons

LeBron James in action during an NBA game

LeBron James recently lashed out at his critics who claimed he has always been a 'pass-first' guy in the NBA. He posted an image on Instagram, which listed one of his most dominant scoring records. James' tally of scoring at least 25 points per game for 17 straight seasons is the best by any player in the NBA.

The next best on the list are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kevin Durant, who have all averaged at least 25 points per game for 12 seasons. It is indeed an almost unbreakable record, as very few players in the NBA are capable of staying in top condition in their late 30s like LeBron James.

#2 LeBron James is the only player to score 10+ points for 1,000 straight games

LeBron James in action during an NBA game

One of LeBron James' best traits is his ability to stay fit for long stretches of an NBA season. That has seen him stay at the top for a very long time. His consistency has also been off the charts.

His record of being the only player in NBA history to score ten or more points for 1000 straight games is a great testament to that. The streak currently stands at 1035 games.

The bucket that made LeBron James the 1st player in @NBAHistory to score 10+ PTS in 1,000 consecutive regular season games! pic.twitter.com/lh1duHvXsL — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2020

#1 LeBron James is the youngest player to score 5000, 10000, 15000, 20000, 25000, 30000 and 35000 career points

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers drives on Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

LeBron James' career has only gotten better with age. The four-time league MVP holds the record of being the youngest to record all career scoring milestones between 5000 points and 35000 points. He was 21 when he broke the late great Kobe Bryant's record of being the youngest player to score 5,000 points in 2006.

It took him just two years to score another 5000 points as he breached the 10,000-point mark at the age of 23 years (and 59 days) in 2008. From there on, LeBron James scored 5000 points in two-three year blocks, and amassed a record 35,000 career points by this year in February.

He is now third on the all-time scoring list, and is only the third player in the history of the NBA to have scored 35,000 career points. James is currently 1561 points away from becoming the second-highest scorer of all time, something he could achieve by the end of next season, should he stay fit for most of the upcoming campaign.

Edited by Bhargav