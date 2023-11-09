3 issues Chicago Bulls must address in hopes of making 2023-24 NBA Playoffs push

The Chicago Bulls' early stretch of the 2023-24 NBA season has not panned out how the team hoped. After an overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns this week, the team dropped to 3-6 for the season, placing them 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. While the front office hoped keeping last season's core would spell success, that hasn't been the case.

Of course, Lonzo Ball's absence has left a void in the team that has been difficult to fill despite Coby White stepping up in a big way. Similarly, offseason acquisition Jevon Carter has made significant contributions. However, without Ball's facilitating and defensive presence, the Chicago Bulls have struggled.

After a lackluster season opener, the team held a players-only meeting in the locker room post-game, creating buzz among fans. While GM Marc Eversley and coach Billy Donovan brushed the situation off, it indicated to many that the Chicago Bulls aren't going to win in their current form.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three things the Chicago Bulls need to address if they want to make a push in the 2023-24 playoffs. For reference, the last time the team made it out of the first round was the 2014-15 season, when they were eliminated in the second round.

Three things the Chicago Bulls must address if they want to make a playoff push

#3: Bottom 10 in points scored per game

Despite having offensive firepower in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls have struggled to score. Looking at the current standings, the Bulls are a bottom-10 team in the league in points scored per game.

This is a stark contrast from previous seasons, where scoring was the least of the Bulls' concerns. With DeRozan possessing a strong iso game, the longtime veteran was able to compensate for the team's shortcomings without Lonzo Ball to facilitate. This season, that is no longer the case, with the Bulls struggling late game.

#2: Poor defensive rating

Lonzo Ball's absence has been crushing to the Bulls in more ways than one. On top of the team struggling without his facilitating on the offensive end, tit has lost the defensive spark the Ball and Alex Caruso pairing provided. Currently, the team is in the bottom 10 for defensive efficiency, something it has struggled with before.

If the Bulls hope to make a playoff push this season, the team will need to address its defensive needs. While Patrick Williams has proven to be a more-than-capable defender, the team will need to find ways to stop Eastern Conference big men.

#1: Half-court offense struggles

When Billy Donovan coached the OKC Thunder, there was talk of the team struggling in halfcourt offensive sets. When the team ran in transition, it was hard to keep up with; however, in the halfcourt set, it simply couldn't get going.

The same now holds true for the Chicago Bulls, who are coached by Donovan. Currently, the Bulls rank as a bottom-five team in assists per game. With Lonzo Ball out for the remainder of the season, if the Bulls want to make it to the playoffs, they'll need to improve their halfcourt offense.

With the Chicago Bulls at a dismal 3-6 record, many are eager to see if the team is able to turn it around before the trade deadline. If not, the hope among Bulls fans is that they will look to make some big moves before the deadline to recoup some of the losses over the past few years.

Although the message from the front office heading into this season was continuity, recent performances have indicated that the Bulls don't need more time to find their fit. Despite the addition of role players like Torey Craig and Jevon Carter, the team's core group has remained much the same with little success to show for it.