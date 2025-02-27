3 issues facing Steph Curry's Warriors despite recent resurgence following Jimmy Butler's arrival

Jimmy Butler joining the Golden State Warriors has revitalized Steph Curry, with the team looking scary less than two months before the playoffs. The Warriors are 6-1 since Butler made his debut on Feb. 8 against the Chicago Bulls. However, there could be some issues that could still emerge in the final stretch of the campaign.

"Jimmy Buckets" has been a perfect fit in Golden State despite some pushback from fans and analysts when the Warriors pulled the trigger before the trade deadline. The Warriors had to part ways with Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and Dennis Schroder to acquire the former Miami Heat star.

Butler is averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals in Golden State. His ability to get to the free throw line has been highlighted, while his passing and basketball have stood out, especially playing alongside Curry.

But with all the good that is coming, let's look at potential issues the Warriors could face soon.

3 issues facing Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors amid Jimmy Butler success

Jonathan Kuminga's fit alongside Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors were able to keep Jonathan Kuminga before the trade deadline, mainly due to his ankle injury. Kuminga is nearing his return and has thrived as the team's sixth man. However, his fit in Golden State could be a problem if he doesn't gel easily with Jimmy Butler.

Kuminga is likely coming off the bench again, but he's in a position to succeed. He seems the perfect player in the dunker's spot when Butler and Steph Curry are playing the two-man game. He also has the tools to be great defensively, but hasn't unlocked it.

Warriors still lack height and size

The LA Lakers proved that a small ball lineup could slow down Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic will likely figure things out in a seven-game series, so it's going to be a hard matchup for the Golden State Warriors. The same can be said about the OKC Thunder and a few other contenders in the Western Conference.

Golden State still lacks height and size, but now has a good big man rotation in Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis. One thing that might save the Warriors here is the presence of Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, who play a deadly two-man game that has not been fully unlocked with the absence of a lob threat.

Are Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski ready for prime time?

Since Jimmy Butler's arrival, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemsky have played much better. However, Golden State Warriors fans have never seen both young studs be consistent for a long period. The rest of the regular season should be a good litmus test to see if they're ready for the playoffs.

Buddy Hield should also be mentioned here, but he's notoriously known for going between cold and hot streaks. Jonathan Kuminga has been pretty consistent since last season though as mentioned earlier, it will be interesting how he'll handle his return and possible new role.

