3 Joel Embiid replacements for All-NBA as reigning MVP becomes ineligible

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid is set to miss multiple weeks following an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. While the timetable for his return is unclear, what is established is that the center will miss the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The big was a shoo-in to cut his seventh All-Star selection, and after making the starters list, the 29-year-old is not just out of the ASG, but also out of contention for NBA MVP this season as he doesn't meet the 65-game participation rule that was implemented ahead of the start of the edition.

With the league implementing a rule that a player has to lace up for a minimum of 65 games to be considered for All-NBA nods and MVP, Embiid who has played 34 games this season is expected to miss significant game time, rendering him ineligible. The central piece of the Philadelphia 76ers is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season, and his absence also dents the side's chances of making the playoffs and making a deeper run.

As news of Joel Embiid's MVP and All-NBA nod ineligibility does the rounds, here are three replacements likely to get a nod.

3 Joel Embiid replacements for All-NBA nods after the 76ers star becomes ineligible

#3. Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Stats: 23.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 5.1 apg

Paolo Banchero made headlines when he bagged Rookie of the Year last season, and in his second season in the league led the Magic to a + .500 record — something that the NBA world didn't see coming.

The forward has played a key role in Magic's 27-23 record at the time of writing, which sees them seventh in the East. Banchero was selected as an All-Star reserve and was even named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 26, 2023. The rising star has played 50 games this season and is yet to miss his first, and is the wild card choice to replace Joel Embiid.

#2. Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics)

Stats: 19.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.9 bpg

Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Boston Celtics who hoped that the big would be the focal point of their defense this season. The big did just that and his efforts have translated to the side becoming the best team in the league at the moment as they hold the best record across both conferences.

He has been integral in making Boston one of the top three sides defensively, and his lethal on offense as well, with the 19.6 points showing that he was the best bet behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. If there was another big in contention to replace Joel Embiid, Porzingis is a name to watch out for.

#1. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Stats: 24.7 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 3.7 apg and 2.4 bpg

Anthony Davis has been the star for the LA Lakers this season. While LeBron James at 39 continues to produce at an elite level, the center has taken on the responsibility of being the team's main weapon on both ends of the floor. Davis' third triple-double in the team's recent win over Charlotte makes him one of the key contenders for DPOY.

And unlike his usual injury concerns that see him miss a sizeable chunk of games each season, Davis has logged 48 games this season, missing just four games for LA. This makes him one of the ideal candidates to replace Joel Embiid.

