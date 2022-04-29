3 key matchups that will define the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks playoff series

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for their second-round showdown in the NBA Playoffs. Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the series is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups amongst basketball fans across the world.

Both Boston and Milwaukee have been two of the hottest teams in the entire league throughout the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Celtics are coming off an impressive first-round performance that saw the team go on to sweep Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee also looked more than impressive in their first-round showdown against the Chicago Bulls, and will now prepare for one of their toughest challenges yet.

There's going to be plenty of excitement and anticipation building up when it comes to the matchup between the two heavyweight contenders in the Eastern Conference. Let's take a look at three key matchups to keep an eye on in the series between the Celtics and Bucks.

The key matchups in the Boston Celtics - Milwaukee Bucks playoff series

#3 Battle of the benches

Milwaukee Bucks veteran Bobby Portis

The star power of both the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will get all the attention, but this series could come down to what bench will provide the biggest boost.

When it comes to advancing in the NBA playoffs, it's always crucial for teams to have depth on their roster. For the Bucks, that's especially going to be tested, as fellow star wing Khris Middleton suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss the second-round matchup.

Milwaukee will look to a number of players to step up in Middleton's absence. A couple of veterans, such as Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen, will be called upon to play extended minutes while Middleton is out.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well. The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well.

Boston has also started to get some sensational play from their rotation throughout the second half of the season. Veteran players such as Derrick White and Daniel Theis have become key assets off the bench for the Celtics. Keep an eye out for young guard Payton Pritchard as well, who went on to have an impressive impact in the opening round of the series against the Brooklyn Nets.

#2 Jrue Holiday vs Marcus Smart

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart

Not only will the battle of the teams' starting point guards be important on the offensive side of the ball, it's also going to be crucial for each team's defense. Both Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart are two of the most versatile defenders in the entire NBA when it comes to backcourt players.

Holiday has made a reputation for himself as one of the most versatile players on the defensive side of the ball. With Middleton expected to miss potentially the entire series against the Celtics, Holiday will not only have to be at his best defensively, but he will also have to carry a bigger load on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Boston has been sensational on the defensive side of the ball since the second half of the NBA season and Marcus Smart continues to be a major reason why. The winner of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award, Smart has been one of the most impressive defenders in the league as of late, including the opening round of the playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets.

If Boston are going to continue to have great success on the defensive side of the ball, Marcus Smart will be a big reason why.

#1) Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Jayson Tatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum

The showdown between superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have basketball fans around the world on the edge of their seats. Both players have continued to be two of the most impressive forwards in the NBA, especially throughout the second half of the NBA season.

Antetokounmpo has continued to produce at a high level throughout the year and is most likely going to finish near the top of the league's MVP rankings. With fellow star Khris Middleton out, Giannis will have to carry the load for the Bucks against one of the top defenses in the league.

In the first-round of the Playoffs, Giannis went on to post averages of 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 56.8% from the field.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis posted his 28th playoff game with 20 paint points, passing Tim Duncan for 3rd-most over the last 25 years.



33 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 73% FG Giannis posted his 28th playoff game with 20 paint points, passing Tim Duncan for 3rd-most over the last 25 years.33 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 73% FG https://t.co/hiJE5PK7cs

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is sure to get plenty of attention from the Milwaukee Bucks' defense. After becoming one of the league's top rising stars, Tatum has started to see his game reach new heights as of late.

Not only has the Celtics forward been a dominant force on the offensive side of the ball, Tatum has also become a disruptive force with his defense. If Tatum can continue to play at the same level that he did in the opening round against the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics are going to be tough to beat.

