3 key reasons why Lakers extending JJ Redick's contract makes sense despite playoff heartbreak last season

After just one season as head coach for the LA Lakers, JJ Redick's contract has been extended. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka shared the news at the team's press conference on Thursday before training camp opens next week. Redick guided the Lakers to a 50-32 record in his first year in charge.

Ad

The Lakers were the third seed in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. However, they were no match for the Minnesota Timberwolves and were eliminated in just five games.

Redick initially signed a four-year, $32 million contract, but the additional years and subsequent details about his extension are currently unknown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite the disappointing playoff exit, why did the Lakers extend JJ Redick's contract? Here are three key reasons.

3 key reasons why the Lakers extending JJ Redick's contract makes sense

#1. JJ Redick managed to get 50 wins despite major midseason change

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

Despite the pressure of coaching the LA Lakers in his first year as a head coach, JJ Redick had players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on his team. Redick managed to get his two stars to buy in and be successful in the first half of the season.

Ad

If that wasn't enough, the Lakers pulled off the most shocking trade in NBA history by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in February. Redick still coached the purple and gold to 50 wins and the third seed in the playoffs.

#2. JJ Redick represents the next Lakers era with Luka Doncic

JJ Redick represents the next Lakers era with Luka Doncic. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers embraced Luka Doncic as the face of the franchise by signing him to a three-year, $165 million extension this offseason. LeBron James is still with the team, but there's no question that it's Doncic's team now.

Ad

JJ Redick's contract extension represents the next era of the franchise, along with Doncic. Consistency is key in a team's success, so Redick and Doncic are going to be the cornerstones of the team, at least for the next five years. There will be pressure to bring a title, but the front office also needs to build a contender around Doncic.

#3. JJ Redick is a student of the game and crazy about basketball

Ad

JJ Redick's contract was extended by the LA Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Even though the LA Lakers had a great regular season, they ran into trouble in the playoffs. Coach JJ Redick was criticized several times during his first postseason, especially after not making a substitution in the second half of Game 4.

However, Redick is a student of the game and crazy about basketball. He'll absorb all the criticism and improve his coaching. He might be stubborn in a way, but the Lakers, especially Luka Doncic, trust him to get better as time goes on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More