3 keys for Boston Celtics to beat Brooklyn Nets in In-Season Tournament| November 10th 2023

Among the 13 games on the NBA in-season tournament schedule Friday is the Boston Celtics taking on the Brooklyn Nets. Jayson Tatum and company will be looking to get back on track following a nail-biting loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heading into this matchup, both these squads are some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics sit in second place with a record of 5-2, with Brooklyn in sixth at 4-4.

As the Celtics attempt to get back in the win column on their home floor, here are some keys to victory for the opening round matchup.

Keys to victory for Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

1) Containing the three-point barrage

If the Boston Celtics want to take down the Brooklyn Nets, they'll need to contain them from beyond the arc. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Nets have been on of the top three-point shooting teams in the league.

Currently, Brooklyn is fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage. They are also fifth in attempts per game, making it a focal point of their offense. Joe Mozzulla is going to rely heavily on Jrue Holiday and Derrick White to defend on the perimeter and slow down this barrage of shots from beyond the arc.

2) Getting Jaylen Brown going

Looking at these two teams, the Boston Celtics clearly have more star power. That said, they'll need production from their top players if they're going to secure a victory.

In their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown finished with 11 points on 4-four-13 shooting from the floor. That level of production is unacceptable from a star-caliber player like him.

Heading into the matchup against Brooklyn, Boston needs to make it a point of emphasis to get Brown going early. Getting a big night out of him will drastically increase their chances of winning.

3) Getting downhill early and often

On Friday night, the Nets will be without starting center Nic Claxton due to an ankle injury. With their top rim protector on the sidelines, the Celtics should look to attack the rim early and often.

With Claxton out, the Nets are left with minimal frontcourt options. That said, it is an area the Celtics need to exploit. Along with urging Brown and Jayson Tatum to attack the rim, Kristaps Porzingis should also look to do damage in the post.

Ben Simmons is currently listed as questionable against the Celtics. If he doesn't suit up, the Nets will only have one player over 6-foot-9 at their disposal. Boston isn't the jumbo-sized team they used to be, but they still have the size and length to exploit a weaknees like this.