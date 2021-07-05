3 LA Lakers players who underperformed in the 2020-21 NBA season

The LA Lakers' 2020-21 NBA season was full of inconsistencies as they struggled to function without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Injuries sidelined both stars as James featured in only 45 games, while Davis was available for only half of the NBA's 72 for the regular season. Although the LA Lakers struggled to score, they maintained their intensity in defense.

Current NBA Defensive Rating rankings this season:



1. LA Lakers: 105.1

2. NY Knicks: 107.4

3. Utah Jazz: 107.5 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 1, 2021

The LA Lakers went on a 21-7 run to start the new season before Davis got hurt during a game against the Denver Nuggets on Valentine's Day. Since then, the losses began to pile up as LeBron also got injured barely a month later.

With both superstars missing in action, the LA Lakers struggled throughout the regular season, falling to seventh place. It was more of the same in the postseason as they were knocked out in the first round.

On that note, let's take a look at the three LA Lakers players who underperformed in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#3 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as he helps up DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the LA Clippers

The LA Lakers looked to Kyle Kuzma to take the reins on the court as LeBron and Davis were absent. While they were big roles to fill, he was expected to keep the offense going pending the return of both players.

Kuzma was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and plied his trade for the LA Lakers since his introduction into the NBA. Although he started his career as a key player in the Lakers team, his role was reduced after the introduction of LeBron and subsequently, Davis.

The 2020-21 season for the LA Lakers was in the hands of Kuzma, with help from Dennis Schroder and other role players. But the forward failed to produce the goods.

Kuz had arguably the worst run of his career in the 2020-21 season. He was unable to handle the pressure of leading the LA Lakers to victory every night.

Just saw Kyle Kuzma’s stat line from last night. Buddy was out there just doing cardio pic.twitter.com/Y2GjvGe9z0 — Codie (@CdotBlevins) May 8, 2021

He finished the regular season averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His playoff run was more disappointing as he was not a significant contributor for the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns.

He struggled to find his range from the field in the playoffs, averaging 6.3 points per game. It was a mediocre performance from the forward who showed bursts of brilliance a few times in the regular season.

