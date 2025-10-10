3 LA Lakers role players who must capitalize on LeBron James' extended absence ft. $5,949,688 wing

The LA Lakers will tip off the 2025-26 NBA season without LeBron James due to sciatica. His absence is not just limited to opening night, as the latest update suggests he could miss up to three to four weeks. Even then, there's no guarantee that James will return at that point, as it's considered a "re-evaluation" timeline.

That leaves the Lakers with a serious need for frontcourt production from their available players, as a trade seems unlikely this early into the season. There are concerns about each available player because of their one-dimensional playing styles.

Nevertheless, it's moments like these that provide opportunities for the supporting cast to prove their worth and emerge as reliable contributors, not just for 82 games, but in the playoffs, too.

Here are three such candidates who must capitalize on LeBron James' extended absence on the LA Lakers.

3 LA Lakers players who need to make the most of LeBron James' absence

#3 Dalton Knecht

Knecht has faded from the LA Lakers' rotation after an early blitz into his rookie career. His 3-point shooting seemed worth the first-round pick the Lakers spent on him in the 2024 NBA draft, but his defensive limitations and lack of awareness on both ends quickly led to JJ Redick not favoring him as much.

Knecht also lost significant confidence after the Lakers were one step away from trading him for Mark Williams. Knowing he was expendable, Knecht has seemingly not recovered from that blow despite understanding the NBA business.

Nothing has changed regarding his struggles from the rookie year into this season's Summer League and two preseason games.

Knecht shot a measly 27.9%, including 23.8% from 3 in the July showcase event. In two preseason outings, he's managed a combined 18 points on 5 of 21 shooting, including 3-for-14 from deep.

Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and now a healthy Jarred Vanderbilt were ahead of him in the pecking order. However, LeBron James' absence opens the window for Dalton Knecht to earn minutes.

Not only can he prove himself to JJ Redick and the staff, but he can also pump his trade value up and find a suitable home at the deadline, where he can grow on his timeline.

#2 Adou Thiero

Rookie Thiero, who will begin his career on a three-year $5,949,688 contract with the LA Lakers, has a chance to cement himself as a rotation player on a contender early in his career. Thiero dropped to No. 36 in the draft despite being projected to go higher.

James' injury gives him the chance to prove his critics wrong and give Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and the brass a reason to believe he belongs as a long-term fit alongside Luka Doncic.

Thiero's athleticism and defense are key areas that could help him thrive. His 3-point shot is a work in progress, but if he can shoot close to league averages while perfecting other aspects he's renowned for, it could do wonders for his young career in a tricky situation like LA.

#1 Rui Hachimura

Unlike Knecht and Thiero, Hachimura isn't fighting for a rotation spot. His battle is to secure his future in LA. Hachimura has impressed with his offensive output since joining the LA Lakers in February 2023. He's the team's best playoffs 3-point shooter, connecting on 48.5% of his attempts in 31 postseason appearances.

Over the past two years, Hachimura shot 42.2% in the 2023-24 season and 41.3% in the 2024-25 season from 3. That meshes well with the kind of players LA needs around Luka Doncic and to comply with JJ Redick's coaching philosophies from an offensive standpoint.

However, defensively, Hachimura is not making a case for himself as an untouchable starter and long-term piece. Now, playing in a contract year and fighting to stay with the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline, Hachimura has the chance to prove he can be relied on, not just this year, but potentially once James leaves or retires from the NBA.

He has been involved in the trade chatter throughout the summer, especially for Andrew Wiggins. If Rui Hachimura can sustain his defensive display while LeBron James is out, there's a significant chance that he stays with the LA Lakers until the season's end and bags a lucrative contract extension.

