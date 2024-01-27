3 landing spots for PJ Tucker & Kyle Lowry as veterans land on potential buyout watchlist ahead of NBA trade deadline 2024

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and two players have emerged as potential buyout candidates: PJ Tucker and Kyle Lowry. These two role players could be valuable assets for teams aiming for a championship or those looking to provide playing time for veterans.

Tucker, currently playing for the LA Clippers, last saw the court on November 27, 2023. He only made six field goals in 15 games for the Clippers. On 14.4 minutes per game, he averaged 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Lowry, meanwhile, was traded by the Miami Heat along with a 2027 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier. Lowry, who is on an expiring contract, could be bought out by the Hornets, making him a potential addition to teams needing a point guard.

Title contenders in the NBA might encounter challenges in the buyout market due to limitations imposed by the latest collective bargaining agreement. Teams surpassing the initial luxury tax apron, set at $7 million beyond the $165 million luxury tax threshold, are restricted from acquiring buyout players with salaries exceeding the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $9.5 million.

Nonetheless, there are teams that could still add PJ Tucker and Kyle Lowry.

3 landing spots for PJ Tucker

#1. Phoenix Suns

A Phoenix Suns reunion makes sense for Tucker. He played five seasons in Phoenix, where he averaged 8.0 ppg and 5.9 rpg. The Suns could use another role player to bolster their roster, and Tucker has playoff experience that could help the team.

#2. Milwaukee Bucks

Reports suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks are seeking additions to their roster, and the prospect of adding PJ Tucker, a key member of their 2021 championship squad, could be a logical move.

Despite his modest contributions of 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game during his time with the team, Tucker proved valuable with his impressive 39.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

#3. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could benefit from the addition of a tenacious enforcer and culture-setter like Tucker as they strive to contend for a championship.

3 landing spots for Kyle Lowry

#1. Philadelphia 76ers

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Philadelphia 76ers are well-positioned to secure the 37-year-old Kyle Lowry from the buyout marker, as they are among the few contenders below the first luxury tax apron.

#2. Utah Jazz

The retooling Utah Jazz could use a veteran like Lowry to improve their team. He could provide them not only with locker-room leadership but also steady guard play.

#3. San Antonio Spurs

Lowry could help the young San Antonio Spurs establish a winning culture, as the team sits dead last in the Western Conference. While he will not impact winning much, his leadership could benefit up-and-coming players like Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell.

