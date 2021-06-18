3 Largest contract extensions likely to be signed in the 2021 NBA offseason

At the end of every season, the NBA customarily announces the All-NBA teams to honor the top 15 players in the league. These All-NBA selections are often a clause within the players' contracts to give them the incentive to perform harder. One of the biggest news stories after the All-NBA team announcements for the 2020-21 season was the absence of Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, who were snubbed from all three lists. Both the stars were eligible for an additional $33 million if they were to be named in any All-NBA team.

3 players eligible for massive contract extensions after the All-NBA team announcements

Although Mitchell and Tatum were incredibly unfortunate to miss out, many other stars are now eligible for big contract extensions. They are some of the best players in the league and certainly deserve the high salaries they earn. So without further ado, let's take a look at three such superstars who are up for massive contract extensions in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#3 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - 4 years, $191 million

When Joel Embiid signed his rookie-scale deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was an injury-prone player. He essentially didn't play in his first two seasons in the league and appeared in just 31 games in his third year. When he signed his five-year extension in 2017, the team included a clause that allowed them to waive him off if his injury issues kept derailing his career.

However, Embiid has put his injury troubles far behind him and has been an All-Star for the last four years. Not only did he receive an All-NBA team selection this season, he also finished second in the MVP voting. Embiid is now eligible for a supermax contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time in his career.

Joel Embiid has earned All-NBA and is now super max eligible. The 76ers and Embiid are now allowed to negotiate an extension of four-years and a projected $191M. The extension would begin in 2023-24.



Breakdown:



2023/24- $42.5M

2024/25- $46.0M

2025/26- $49.4M

2026/27- $52.8M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

He is under contract through 2023. Embiid will receive a salary of $29,542,010 for this season, $31,579,390 during the 2021-22 season and $33,616,770 in 2022-23. The extension will come into force after the completion of these three campaigns. Embiid looks likely to sign this deal. He has been the 76ers' best player for the past few years and has several MVP-worthy seasons ahead of him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra