3 lessons for Phoenix Suns after terrible 2024-25 NBA season feat. Kevin Durant needs to be traded

Ever since putting together their own "Big Three," the Phoenix Suns have harbored ambitions of going deep into the playoffs and possibly playing for the NBA championship. While the Suns made it to the first round last year, their finish this season was even more disappointing as they missed the playoff bus altogether.

Ad

Now that their 2024-25 campaign has come to a close, the Suns need to go back to the drawing board and craft a new blueprint for success. In all likelihood, this will lead to certain pieces being shipped away and new faces being welcomed into the fold. When the new season tips off, the Suns could very well be sporting a new look as a result of lessons learned from these past six months.

Ad

Trending

Here's a closer look at the most valuable lessons learned by the 2024-25 Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant needs to be traded

NBA: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When the Suns acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal two years ago, they essentially mortgaged their bright future in order to go for broke in the present. However, for one reason or another, Durant has not lived up to the high expectations of the NBA community.

Ad

In the offseason, the Suns might as well revisit the trade plans that they apparently had on the week of the trade deadline. If they can find a partner that offers financial flexibility, draft assets, and young, promising talent, they can set up a deal with Durant as the primary trade chip.

Devin Booker is the cornerstone to build around

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

If the Suns are leaning towards blowing up their roster in the near future, they'll need a cornerstone that will become the basis of their new identity moving forward. Fortunately for Phoenix, they happen to have a 28-year-old star whom they can build (or, more aptly, rebuild) the team around.

Ad

Devin Booker, a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, gives the Suns an anchor for the foreseeable future. The Phoenix organization can keep their new blueprint simple: Acquire pieces that compliment Booker on both ends of the floor.

A high-quality supporting cast is just as important as acquiring All-Star talent

Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

Over the past two seasons, the Suns tried a top-heavy approach but garnered little playoff success. As they turn over a new leaf, Phoenix can go back to a tried and tested formula that still works in an NBA era where superstar talent is the currency.

With Booker as their cornerstone, the Suns can stick to the classic checklist: a committed facilitator that will allow Booker to play off the ball, some wings that can bring the intensity on both ends of the floor, a big man that can dictate the pace, and a reliable bench unit. Rather than spending boatloads of money on a precious few, the Suns can focus on reallocating their resources to achieve better roster balance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More