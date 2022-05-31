3 matchups that will be key to deciding the Finals outcome between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are two teams filled with superstars.

Some are experienced veterans of the game, while some have reached the superstar level over the past few years. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have a lot of playoff experience, having been in the NBA Finals for many years in the past. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have come close on multiple occasions.

The level of play and the expectations from this series is definitely at a very high standard, as both teams were not exactly the favorites as the season commenced. The Boston Celtics are playing under a rookie head coach who has delivered time and again this season.

The Golden State Warriors battled through a list of injuries and got Klay Thompson back right in time – in the latter half of the season.

The 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set to begin on June 2nd, and there are certain matchups between the two teams that are likely to decide the outcome of this series.

Which matchups could decide the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors NBA Finals?

#3 Draymond Green vs Al Horford

Draymond Green is a must-have for the Golden State Warriors’ system to work without any glitches. He’s the heart and soul of the team, creating open shots for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson; while adding pressure on the defensive end.

Al Horford, on the other hand, has been pivotal to the Boston Celtics’ success in the playoffs – being consistently good on both ends of the floor. Be it defensive intensity or a quick release in the corner threes, Horford has been the Boston Celtics’ X-factor in the playoffs so far.

Playing in similar positions for their respective teams, Green and Horford are likely to go toe-to-toe throughout the series. It will be interesting to see which of these two will make a bigger contribution in the finals.

#2 Steph Curry vs Marcus Smart

Steph Curry is likely to be the most important player for the Golden State Warriors in the finals. His ability to catch fire from deep in the right moments has been something that has been detrimental to opponents’ defenses. Curry has averaged 25.9 points in the playoffs, making regular trips to the free-throw line.

However, the Boston Celtics will pose a different challenge from what Curry has faced in the past. Defensive Player of the Year – Marcus Smart – will be up for the challenge of guarding one of the craftiest offensive guards in the league. Smart has displayed great skill in terms of staying with his matchups, and has improved his perimeter defense over the years.

"He's going to be tied to Steph Curry's hip all series long!" @KendrickPerkins says Marcus Smart is going to be "the biggest X-factor in this series.""He's going to be tied to Steph Curry's hip all series long!" .@KendrickPerkins says Marcus Smart is going to be "the biggest X-factor in this series.""He's going to be tied to Steph Curry's hip all series long!" https://t.co/xTmgp721xL

Marcus Smart’s offensive ability and playmaking has also improved over the years, which is evident in his performances in the playoffs. Smart has averaged 15.5 points and 6.2 assists in 15 games, proving to be an effective third for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

#1 Jayson Tatum vs Andrew Wiggins

Jayson Tatum has arguably been the best player on the Boston Celtics’ roster this season, evident in the way defenses chose to guard him. Double teams have become the norm while guarding Tatum, but he’s been effective despite the added pressure – averaging 27 points and 5.9 assists.

Andrew Wiggins, on the other hand, has been touted as the X-factor of the Golden State Warriors roster. In a squad that relies on its deep game, Wiggins has consistently attacked the basket, averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds. Of his seven rebounds per game, 2.6 have come from the offensive glass, giving the Warriors a healthy amount of second chances.

NBA @NBA Andrew Wiggins has been "Brilliant" during the @warriors Playoff run. Steve Kerr knows one decision could have changed it all. Andrew Wiggins has been "Brilliant" during the @warriors Playoff run. Steve Kerr knows one decision could have changed it all. https://t.co/253U6VCYoF

Jayson Tatum is likely to face what Luka Doncic did in the Western Conference Finals, as Wiggins will force Tatum to work really hard for open looks. However, Tatum has displayed great playmaking ability as well, which will make this matchup all the more exciting.

