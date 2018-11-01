×
3 NBA All-Stars who never fulfilled their potential

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
224   //    01 Nov 2018, 17:41 IST

Andrew Bynum
Andrew Bynum

It is not an ordinary achievement to make it to the NBA as there is cut-throat competition with players from all the countries working day-and-night to get there and play at the grandest stage of all.

There are a lot of college basketball players throughout the history who were unbelievable for their college basketball teams but could not make it to the NBA because of various reasons. On the other hand, there are athletes who have dominated the college basketball scenes and continued their dominance even in the NBA.

However, there is another category in which players have made it to the NBA after a lot of struggles, showed the promise to go big, but faded away over the course of time. The NBA has seen a lot of such players in this category who even became All-Stars but could not continue for a long time.

In this article, we take a look at three such NBA All-Stars who never fulfilled their potential, although they started strong.

#1 Vin Baker

Vin Baker was a 4-time consecutive All-Star. Credit: Sonics Rising
Vin Baker was a 4-time consecutive All-Star. Credit: Sonics Rising

All-Star appearances: 1995-1998

Vin Baker played in the NBA for 13 years, on several teams. He was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1993 NBA draft with the 8th overall pick. He had a terrific rookie season and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

His best performances came with the Bucks and he even became a four-time consecutive NBA All-Star (1995-1998). During this stretch, he averaged a double-double over the entire season twice and fell 0.1 assists short of averaging double-double once.

He was by far the most consistent player on the Bucks during his 4-year tenure with the team and always came up big to give them memorable wins. However, Baker did not enjoy the same amount of success with the other teams once he left Milwaukee.

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
