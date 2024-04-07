3 NBA players to record 25+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons

Nikola Jokic entered the record books to join former NBA legend Oscar Robertson and current LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook as the third player in league history to record 25+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons in the NBA.

The center hit the landmark with his latest triple-double in Denver's blowout 142-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Jokic had 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Clippers trounce the Hawks and maintain their top spot in the Western Conference.

The two-time NBA MVP all but solidified his case to win his third with his latest achievement.

On that note, here's a quick look at the two other players alongside Jokic who have propped up 25+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons.

Three NBA players to record 25+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons ft. Nikola Jokic

#3 Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Oscar Roberston was the undisputed king of triple-doubles until he was surpassed by Russell Westbrook during the 2016-17 season.

The former PG had two 25+ TD3 seasons during the 1960-61 season and the 1963-64 season. Robertson averaged 30.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists in one of the seasons making him a force for the Cincinnati Royals.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been on a TD3 spree since the 2022-23 season, where he propped up 29 of them in one season.

Last year, he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists as he led the Denver Nuggets to their maiden title. This season, he has 25 of them with four games left to equal his record from the previous season.

Should he continue in the same vein, there's no doubt that Jokic will surpass Westbrook.

#1 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

When Russell Westbrook said "Ain't got nothing on me" when he was compared to Nikola Jokic for their respective TD3 runs, he wasn't kidding.

The mercurial guard has four 25+ TD3 seasons — the first one was a whopping 42 during the 206-17 season. He had two more consecutive 25+ TD3 seasons soon after with 25 and 34 of them.

He plied his trade for the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 season and notched up 38 of them to come close this 42 TD3 season. That he's still an active player in the league makes him a legitimate candidate to add another season where he can record more than 25+ TD3 seasons.