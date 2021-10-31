3 NBA superstars who have performed well so far after a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season

Since the commencement of the 2021-22 NBA season, fans have been thrilled with lots of explosive and eclectic performances ravaging the league from small and big market teams likewise.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, some star players had poor outings, falling below expectations. A few of these players seem to have shaken off their previous season shortcomings off, as they have found their motivation and form in the new season. Below are three such superstars.

Three NBA stars with a good start to the new season after a poor 2020-21 NBA season

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates after they beat the Golden State Warriors in overtime at Chase Center on October 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Ja Morant had an amazing rookie season in the 2019-20 NBA season, posting 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, which saw him win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He was expected to have an explosive sophomore season but it turned out to be below par.

However, Morant has started the new season in very high spirits, championing the Memphis Grizzlies through three wins in their first five games of the season. In the Grizzlies' first game of the season, Morant posted 37 points, six rebounds and six assists to secure the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He recorded a double-double in the third and fourth games consecutively, putting up 40 points and 10 rebounds in the loss against the L.A. Lakers. Morant has started the season so well that he currently averages 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

#2 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass around Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 2020-21 NBA season was the worst season for the L.A. Lakers' power forward since his sophomore season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He recorded an average of 21.8 points and 7.9 rebounds (a career lowest) while registering his lowest shooting accuracy from the field and blocks yet in his career.

Despite his disappointing run the previous season, Anthony Davis posted 33 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Lakers opening game of the 2021-22 NBA season. Although the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors by a seven-point differential, Davis led his team in field goals and blocks.

The Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of the season and won by a four-point differential, with Davis leading the team with 35 points and 17 rebounds. He seems to have gotten his rhythm back as he cruises through the season, putting up a better performance than his previous season.

#3 PJ Tucker

P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo during Media Day at FTX Arena on September 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

PJ Tucker had quite a poor 2020-21 regular season with the Milwaukee Bucks having been traded by the Houston Rockets. He found it quite difficult to key into the Bucks' style of play as he isn't as young and fast-paced as he used to be. The Bucks franchise refused to re-sign him and he signed a multi-million deal with the Miami Heat as a free agent.

He has, however, been very productive for the Heat thus far, aiding them in their 4-1 record which places them in fourth position in the Eastern Conference. He fits right into the team's structure and was featured in the Heat's first game of the season against his former teammates.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg P.J. Tucker just thwamped Giannis. Hard foul. Then raised his hand to let the official know it was on him. No kidding. P.J. Tucker just thwamped Giannis. Hard foul. Then raised his hand to let the official know it was on him. No kidding.

He set the tone for the game just a few seconds after the opening tip-off, fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo and showing the Bucks how hard the fixture will be. He assisted the Heat, who were previously swept by the Bucks, to secure a blowout victory with a 42-point differential. He has been a thorn in the flesh of any opposition the Heat have gone against in the 2021-22 NBA season.

