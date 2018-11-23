3 NBA superstars that want to own their own franchise

LeBron James has expressed interest in owning his own NBA team once he retires from the game

The shelf-life of an NBA player is short. Most players face a maximum of 15 years in the league, and due to the physical demands of the game, careers are often prematurely ended by injury. This means that active players are now increasingly preparing for life after their retirement.

Some ex-players go into coaching, whereas others choose to focus on a career as a TV analyst, however, owning an NBA franchise is seen as the ultimate goal among active players. The finances involved mean that it is an ambition that is incredibly difficult to achieve, although Michael Jordan has notably achieved this dream, as he is the current owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.

It will be a number of years until we see more superstars who are able to successfully own their own franchise, however, here are three of the NBA's biggest current stars that harbor dreams of owning their own organization.

#3 Dwyane Wade

Wade is set to retire at the end of the 18/19 NBA season

Dwyane Wade has been among the most popular players in the NBA for well over a decade, although he is now aware that his career is nearing the end. The 3-time NBA Champion is already planning for life after Basketball, and he already owns wine, sock, and shoe businesses.

The Miami Heat guard has also stated that he'd like to eventually become a part-owner of an NBA franchise, and he has even name-dropped Seattle as a potential location. The 36-year-old has been quick to acknowledge that he doesn't have enough money to purchase a team outright, however, Wade is confident that he could lead an organization while being a part-owner.

