3 NBA teams who disappointed the most in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Sixteen teams representing the NBA Eastern and Western Conferences made it into the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Every team fancied their chances of clinching the famed trophy, but a few completely lost their heads and were utterly disappointing.

Things were a little different as per qualification as the NBA introduced the play-in tournament to give the ninth and 10th-placed teams a chance to feature in the postseason. The decision was made in a bid to give teams an opportunity because of the shortened regular season.

Although every team that makes it to the NBA playoffs are considered heavyweights, some have performed way below expectations. It is safe to say that the favorites heading into the competition have all been eliminated. As things stand, all the players that are still in the competition have never won a championship.

Candidly, injuries have played a significant role in the outcome of the 2021 NBA playoffs so far. Regardless, proper roster management is part of the job.

With the NBA Finals fast approaching, let's take a look at the three teams that disappointed the most in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after going on a 49-23 run in the regular season. They looked the most dangerous in the East because of the presence of All-Star Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Although only Embiid is a threat on offense, both players are masterful in defending their basket.

Things started smoothly for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA playoffs as they dominated the Washington Wizards in the first round. The Wizards were given the run-around as Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal could not contend with the Sixers' dominance.

The Philadelphia 76ers were hindered from what could have been a sweep due to Joel Embiid's knee injury in Game 4. Things went sideways for the Sixers after Embiid had to exit the match after 11 minutes. The Wizards rallied to steal the victory in Game 4, but that marked their only win in the 2021 NBA playoffs as they were sent packing in Game 5.

The Sixers had a mental breakdown in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks, which resulted in a 4-3 series loss. It was a neck-and-neck tie as the Sixers could not stretch their lead. A couple of poor performances led to their eventual exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Simmons' failure to convert from the free-throw line, the 76ers suffering a 26-point comeback loss and Embiid going quiet in crunch time. These are some of the reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs.

With the Brooklyn Nets knocked out a day before, the 76ers were favorites to emerge from the East. However, they failed to take care of business against a dogged Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

