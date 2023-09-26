With less than a month for the 2023-24 NBA season, the focus isn't just on big names, young rookies or the defending champions. There have been stars playing for well over a decade in the league with a point to prove.

While some of these veterans are former NBA champions, some are yet to get their hands on the elusive silverware.

This season, three players perhaps have more to prove than the rest of those in the league. While two of them have been former MVPs, one of them is a three-time NBA champion who still believes he can compete at the highest level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the three players who could make a stellar comeback next season:

3 NBA veterans who could make a brilliant comeback in the upcoming season

#3. Danny Green

A journeyman in the NBA, Danny Green has plied his trade for six teams in the NBA, winning rings with three of them. He won his first ring in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs. His second came with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and his last one was with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The sharpshooter with a pesky defense to boot has been an impact player in every season except for his last stint with the Memphis Grizzles. A knee injury sidelined him for the majority of the past season and he played just three games for the Grizzlies. He was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their playoff campaign.

In his 11 games collectively, Green averaged 5.4 points and 1.3 rebounds shooting 44.9% from the field and 43.2% from the 3-point land. The new season sees him suit up for a second stint with the Philadelphia 76ers where the team will hope to benefit from his leadership and his shooting.

At 36, Green will believe he has another shot at winning his fourth title and will be eager to make a mark with the Sixers.

#2. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook's vintage MVP self came to the fore after he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Lakers finally parted ways with the explosive guard and he was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Brodie" signed with the Clippers and made an immediate splash. His erratic shooting during his down season with the Lakers vanished, and his energy was back, as was his leadership on the floor. In his 21 games with the Clippers, he averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists.

The best was yet to come for "Playoff Russ" who had become somewhat of a meme prior to the start of the Clippers' postseason run turned to respect as the 34-yer-old spearheaded the side in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's absence doing a bulk of the scoring. In his five games, Westbrook propped up 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

This NBA 2023-34 season, Westbrook will hope to compete for a title with both George and Leonard who have been inching their way to full health.

#1. Derrick Rose

"Guns and Roses" might be what social media has dubbed the duo of Ja Morant and Derrick Rose, but if the two click in unison, the Memphis Grizzlies will be a lethal unit.

Rose, a former MVP was touted to take the Chicago Bulls back to their glory days had his phase riddled with injuries. His four-year run with the New York Knicks ended this summer after he found himself constantly out of the team's rotation.

The previous season saw him play just 27 games and averaged 5.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

That though didn't stop fans in New York and Chicago roar with deafening cheers when Rose took the court. With still enough left in the tank, the guard will hope to go the distance with the Grizzlies. With Morant out for the first 25 games of the season serving his suspension, the onus will be on Rose to deliver.