3 needs Boston Celtics must address ahead of NBA trade deadline

After a 2020 Eastern Conference Finals stint, Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics were expected to be one of the top NBA teams this season. Instead, the Celtics’ 2020-21 campaign has been a major disappointment to the Boston faithful.

Lately, there’s a bit of optimism after the Boston Celtics climbed out of the miserable 15-17 hole they were in to move above .500 (19-17) after winning their last four games. Their recent success seems to suggest that their troubles are behind them, but in reality, the Celtics still have plenty of issues to address.

Identifying Boston Celtics’ 3 biggest needs ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are missing several pieces in their quest to become NBA champions. Their Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season may have lulled them to sleep, making them complacent. The idea that they can flip a switch and return to the ECF this season just because they’ve been there before is wrong.

Between the Boston Celtics’ return from the All-Star break and the NBA trade deadline, GM Danny Ainge will have to make plenty of crucial decisions that will affect the team’s future both immediately and in the long term.

#1 Wing depth

The Boston Celtics need a backup shooting guard/small forward who can score between 10-12 points a game while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are taking a breather. They would prefer a veteran over a young player.

Kings forwards Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica will receive interest from suitors.



The Sixers, Heat, Warriors, Bucks and Celtics are among the teams that have shown interest in Bjelica, per @ShamsCharania: https://t.co/r1SZjfLJeV pic.twitter.com/I3729Yq3Ti — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 4, 2021

If the Boston Celtics want to compete and go deep in the playoffs, they will have to add a player before the NBA trade deadline who can be a threat from the perimeter and can offer solid defense while on the court. Options for the Celtics include Terrence Ross, Evan Fournier and Harrison Barnes.

#2 3-point shooter

Teams around the league have been using the 3-point shot as a major weapon in their arsenal over the past half-decade. While an average of 12.2 3-pointers made per game would have been acceptable in the past, the Boston Celtics are only 20th in the league this season in that category.

JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks back after committing a foul. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Celtics will have to look for a reliable 3-point shooter who can spot up and make defenses pay for clogging the middle when Tatum, Brown and Kemba Walker drive to the hole. J.J. Redick seems like a natural fit for the Boston Celtics if they can convince him to join.

#3 Floor-spacing big man

The Boston Celtics’ collection of bigs is lackluster. They have a serviceable group that includes Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, and Tacko Fall. Theis can knock down the occasional three but none of the other options at four or five can give them a consistent outside threat.

Report: The Heat, Spurs, Celtics, and Hornets all have trade interest in Nikola Vucevic, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/gVpFLYrCmM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2021

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Boston Celtics are interested in acquiring Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic would be a huge upgrade over their current options at center, but trading for him might be tricky as there are other suitors lined up to try to woo him away from the Magic.

Vucevic is the floor-spacing big man that they need, but even if he doesn’t become available at a reasonable price, the Boston Celtics could look for other options before the NBA trade deadline, such as the Sacramento Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica.

