3 needs Philadelphia 76ers must address ahead of NBA trade deadline

Heading into the second-half of the 2020-21 NBA season atop the East, Philadelphia 76ers' front office will be using the short period before the trade deadline to begin looking ahead to the playoffs.

Doc Rivers returns this week from coaching Team Durant in the All-Star game to figure out a way that will contain the Brooklyn Nets' offensive might.

With only two weeks until the deadline, the 76ers are expected to be among the most active teams as they seek to win a championship while Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are playing at an elite level.

Identifying 3 areas the Philadelphia 76ers can improve to compete for an NBA championship

The 76ers have been notoriously astute on the defensive end this year, and despite having two All-Star scorers as well as Tobias Harris' 20 points a night, their offense has been average.

With that in mind, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be extremely busy by bringing in depth should they succeed in competing deep into the postseason.

#1 Two-way wing option

Denver Nuggets' Will Barton has been linked with the Philadelphia 76ers

The most frequently mentioned necessity in NBA trade rumors for the Philadelphia 76ers is a two-way wing player. Despite topping the east, the Sixers bench has been underperforming on offense, while Danny Green's field-goal percentage has fallen below 40.

Although Green is more defensively astute, Will Barton is the current frontrunner to potentially come in and take his place at small forward.

Advertisement

A scout of an Eastern Conf playoff team:



"If I am coaching against them and building a game plan, I want Ben Simmons to shoot. You can't overreact to his penetration because he wants to pass it, he wants to kick it out. He doesn't want to have to score."https://t.co/MABgwCJSY8 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 10, 2021

Philadelphia need additional offensive flair to aid their big-3 scorers and Barton could provide that, should he return to his 15 points a game averaged last season. The Nuggets forward is putting up 11.6 points and 4.1 assists, therefore higher numbers than Green regardless.

#2 Stretch center back-up for postseason

Houston Rockets PJ Tucker is expected to leave the franchise this season

With Joel Embiid's history of injuries and Dwight Howard unlikely to consistently compete should the Philadelphia 76ers make a late run in the postseason, Morey may look to bring in a back-up center or stretch power forward.

The LA Lakers discovered last season that Howard was unable to compete every night, particularly against top-tier opposition. Simmons has the ability to mark centers in the league, however.

Advertisement

As a result, the Sixers could enable a move to a small-ball lineup in the second-half of the season by bringing in the likes of P.J. Tucker or Mike Muscala. Tucker is an elite defender who would provide spacing on offense. He has performed as the Rockets' small-ball center in the past and is on an expiring deal.

Bringing in a player akin to Tucker as a scoring big could be a reliable replacement for Howard in the postseason and would bring a different dimension, with Ben Simmons on offense if Joel Embiid is on the bench.

#3 Shot creation

Oklahoma City Thunder veteran guard George Hill

As mentioned, the Philadelphia 76ers have lacked the offensive efficiency usually befitting of a conference's top seed. They currently rank 28th in three-point attempts and 23rd in assists.

So bringing in a ball-handler who can find an open shot under pressure or deep in the shot-clock will be vital for the Sixers' postseason hopes.

Options at point guard could be plentiful come the deadline, with the likes of Kyle Lowry and George Hill on many teams' radars. Both veterans would be ideal fits in this Philadelphia 76ers side: they can defend incessantly, shoot the ball at a decent rate and provide the experience of having played in NBA Finals.

Advertisement

.@Klow7 tonight 🔥🔥🔥



20 points

11 rebounds

10 assists

6/8 FG

4/4 3PT

4/4 FT@Raptors WIN! pic.twitter.com/8Hg8gBwZqU — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) February 27, 2021

With Embiid and Simmons the obvious go-to options for the Philadelphia 76ers on offense, they haven't necessarily wanted to or been able to bring in a guard that can run the floor in a different manner.

However, having different options down the stretch and a player that can find the 76ers' plethora of shooters will make up for Shake Milton's current struggles to drive forward Philly's second unit.