3 notable records bagged by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Canada against Lebanon in FIBA World Cup 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Team Canada made quick work of Lebanon with a 128-73 win in their 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup game on Sunday.

Canada was just too hot for Lebanon to handle and set or equaled three modern-day FIBA World Cup records in the match.

Let's take a look at them:

#1, Canada recorded 44 assists

Canada managed a grand total of 44 assists in the blowout win. This is the most dished out in a single FIBA Basketball World Cup game at least since they began recording assists in 1994.

Interestingly, despite the number of assists issued by the entire team, not one player finished in double figures for them.

Trae Bell-Haynes had the most assists for Canada with 8. Nickeil Walker-Alexander had 7, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander managed 5.

#2, 9 Canadians reached double-figures for points

Not only did Canada share the load in assists, but they did so in scoring too. In fact, nine Canadians finished in double figures in points.

This is the highest number of players with 10 points or more in a single FIBA World Cup game since Team USA also had nine players in double figures against South Korea in 1990.

RJ Barrett was the top scorer with 17 points. Bell-Haynes added 15, Melvin Ejim made 13, and four players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, put up 12 each.

Everyone that coach Jordi Fernandez brought in for Canada scored at least six points, with only Lu Dort not inserted into the game.

#3, 128 points match Canada's FIBA Basketball World Cup record

Canada finished with 128 points in the game, equaling the most they have ever scored in a FIBA Basketball World Cup game (after also erupting for 128 against Malaysia in 1986).

As a bonus, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up a good all-around performance against Lebanon. Aside from the 12 points and five assists, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar also made five rebounds and one steal.

