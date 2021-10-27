3 observations from the Miami Heat's opening 3 games of the 2021-22 NBA season

After making it to the 2020 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat had a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. They got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks.

In the offseason, the Heat made a big move, signing Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade. They will hope that Lowry helps them fare better this season. Considering their start to the new campaign, they might just be able to do that.

The Heat are off to a 2-1 start this season. They floored the Bucks 137-95 in their season opener. That was an emphatic statement of intent from a new-look team that hopes to embark on a deep playoff run.

In their first three games of the season, there have been some notable observations about the Miami Heat. The Heat may not be title favorites, but they are surely among the contenders. Without further ado, here are the three observations about the Heat after their first three games of the new campaign:

#3 The Miami Heat still have one of the best defenses

The Miami Heat have built their team around 'heat culture'. Part of the culture involves playing hard at the defensive end, which has not changed this season. In the three games they have played this campaign, the Heat have only allowed 95.7 points per game, the second-lowest in the league.

Look how fluid this Miami Heat defense, no wonder they giving the defending champs the business.

That gives the Heat a 92.7 defensive rating, with all but one player posting a defensive rating under 100. These stats may not last the entire season, but the Heat should eventually rank high in this category at the end of the season.

The last time the Heat had a defense that did not rank in the top ten in points allowed per game was in 2008-09. This season, the Heat are on track to keep that incredible streak going.

#2 The Miami Heat have added a 'true' point guard in Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat new point guard Kyle Lowry (#7)

Last season, Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat in assists, averaging seven a game. That was a career-high for Butler, compared to his tally of four assists for his career. The only other Heat player with over five assists is center Bam Adebayo. The Heat needed another play creator, someone who could be trusted to bring the ball up the court.

Kyle Lowry is almost the perfect player to fill that role for a lot of reasons. One, Lowry is a six-time All-Star during his 15-year career as an NBA point guard. He has averaged 6.2 assists per game in his career.

In four of his last five seasons, he has averaged seven or more assists (the one season he didn't, he averaged 6.9). Second, Lowry fits seamlessly into the 'heat culture'. He posts a career defensive rating of 108, and always puts his body on the line to take charge.

The Heat needed another ball-handler and playmaker and got one of the best in the league, who also happens to play with a lot of grit and toughness. Even though Lowry has gotten off to a slow start, tallying only seven points and shooting 26% from the field, he is averaging seven assists a game.

#1 The Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is the real thing

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (#14)

Tyler Herro struggled in the 2020-21 NBA season after an impressive 2020 playoff run. That was largely due to injury and Herro dealing with COVID-19, but Herro has already come out hot in three games this season thus far.

Herro has put up 23.3 points, shooting 47% from the field and making 35% of his threes in 7.7 attempts. He has also added seven rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31.7 minutes. Herro is in the top three in the Heat roster in points, rebounds and assists, proving that he has a significant role with the team in only the third season of his career.

Herro's impact in the 2020 playoffs as a rookie was similar, averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. It seems this could be Herro's breakout season. Even though he has come off the bench in the three games this season, he has averaged 31.7 minutes, second-best in the team.

If Herro doesn't moves into a starting role, he could be in line to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

