3 players of the Boston Celtics expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Boston Celtics look sharp ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, but undoubtedly need to fine-tune some areas of their game. There have been a few changes at the management level. But it will come down to the players to put in spectacular performances to maintain the Celtics' status as one of the big teams in the Eastern Conference.

Finishing in the play-in spot last season was less than ideal for the Boston Celtics, but they made sure to secure their playoff berth. An emphatic win over the Washington Wizards helped the Cs clinch the No.7 seed in the East.

The Boston Celtics made bold moves in the offseason to improve the quality of their roster. While many could argue that they have lost more impactful players, Kemba Walker's injury concerns may have been a factor that led to his trade.

Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson are additions the Boston Celtics hope would make a significant impact in the upcoming season. While they are not super effective scorers, their effort in defense is noteworthy.

Big things will also be expected from the veteran Al Horford. The Boston Celtics' front office and fans alike will expect the big man to contribute significantly at both ends of the court. At the same time, they'll also expect Al Horford to act as a leader, given his experience in the NBA.

On that note, here are three Boston Celtics players expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart (#36) of the Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart, the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, has been a delight to watch because of his defensive prowess. He is an absolute terror on the perimeter, as he does a great job staying in front of his opponents or fighting over screens.

More recently, Smart has started to improve his shooting game, knocking down three-pointers on occasion and aggressively attacking the rim. He has often received praise from the Boston Celtics' new head coach Ime Udoka. Even with All-Star-caliber players in the team, Udoke believes Smart is an invaluable piece of the Celtics' foundational pillar.

With such high praise comes greater responsibility, which is why Smart is expected to deliver big for the Boston Celtics in the upcoming season. He will have to improve on his 13.1 points and 5.7 assists averages of the 2020-21 campaign. Smart's work rate defending the perimeter is unmatched, but scoring at a more efficient clip will be a welcome development.

