3 players Boston Celtics must target for depth after NBA In-Season Tournament debacle

The Boston Celtics showed their seriousness to win the 2024 NBA championship with their off-season moves. They dealt longtime captain Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens continued his overall by shipping Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III for Jrue Holiday. The arrivals of Porzingis and Holiday have made the Green Machine one of the heavy favorites to win the title.

Boston’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament, however, highlighted their weaknesses. Porzingis couldn’t play due to a left calf strain. The Celtics’ bench was also badly outplayed by the Pacers’ role players. Boston’s second-stringers were outscored, 33-21 by Indy.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics’ starting unit may be the best in the NBA. Kristaps Porzingis’ health, however, could be a problem. Joe Mazzulla also needs a boost from the second unit.

The Boston Celtics could target these players before the trade deadline

#3 Andre Drummond

The Boston Celtics are relying on Kristaps Porzingis to stay healthy to challenge for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. When he’s available, only a few in the NBA can provide better rim protection and outside shooting than the Latvian. Boston’s offense hums when he’s on the floor.

After Porzingis, the Celtics can count on Al Horford and Luke Kornet. “Big Al” still has something left in the tank but another center should be added to the mix.

Andre Drummond can provide the Celtics quality minutes as a backup big man. He will not be expected to shoot like Porzingis or Horford but he’s a nuisance inside the paint. Drummond is a relentless rebounder and will have an impact in limited minutes.

#2 Cedi Osman

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to make Cedi Osman available for a trade. The Boston Celtics should at least give him some consideration. Osman will give Mazzulla another outside threat in the mold of Sam Hauser.

Osman is averaging 8.0 points on 45.4% shooting, including 37.5% from behind the arc. Boston’s level of play and the names on the roster will give him more opportunities to do damage with his outside sniping.

#1 Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso’s $9.4 million contract will be a major stumbling block for the Boston Celtics. They’ll have to give up some to acquire the defensive ace. Boston will also have to fight off serious interest from other teams. But if they can get Caruso, they should not hesitate to add him to the roster.

Caruso is averaging 9.5 points per game on 53.6% shooting, including 46.4% from deep. He is the kind of defender that will make Boston’s only tough perimeter defense even more menacing. The Celtics can rest Jrue Holiday or Derrick White without drop-off on the defensive end.

Expand Tweet

In certain matchups, Alex Caruso is accustomed to guarding bigger forwards in the post. Joe Mazzulla will have plenty of versatility on both ends of the floor if the Boston Celtics can acquire him.