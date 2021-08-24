3 players the Brooklyn Nets can still target in 2021 NBA free agency to bolster their frontcourt depth

Although the Brooklyn Nets are strong favorites to win the NBA championship this year, there are always areas to improve for every roster in the league. The Nets may well have three of the greatest players to ever grace the basketball court, but they struggled without a dominant presence in the paint last season.

Over the offseason, the Nets let several frontcourt options pass them by. PJ Tucker moved to the Miami Heat (though they had a better contract to offer him), Nerlens Noel stayed with the New York Knicks while serial rim protector and three-time champion JaVale McGee will play for the Phoenix Suns in the upcoming campaign.

Instead, the Brooklyn Nets opted to re-sign Blake Griffin, are still holding onto veteran big man DeAndre Jordan and let Jeff Green leave to join the Denver Nuggets.

So although they have limited options with which to bolster their frontcourt, the Brooklyn Nets could still be on the lookout for another forward or center to bring in prior to the season. They have the allure of being a title-contending side which could align them with players happy to sign a veteran's minimum contract.

Let's take a look at some free agents who would fit the bill for the Brooklyn Nets.

3 frontcourt players still available in NBA free agency that the Brooklyn Nets can target

#1 DeMarcus Cousins

Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets were linked with DeMarcus Cousins last season when he was released from the Houston Rockets. As it happened, they opted not to bring in the 6'10 big man as the LA Clippers swooped in for him instead.

Cousins didn't play often in L.A., though proved he still has what it takes to provide valuable minutes off the bench. He played in seven playoff games for the Clippers, averaging 8.3 minutes in each and put up 7.6 points and two rebounds. If he is able to play 30 minutes a night, we would most likely see him averaging a double-double.

However, his fitness is what has scared other teams away in the past and what may put the Brooklyn Nets off him. However, Cousins provides a much better third option at center than the aging DeAndre Jordan. He is savvy in the paint, knows how to get to the free-throw line, and prior to his ACL injury in 2018, was grabbing over 1.4 steals per game throughout his career.

Although he hasn't been at the same level as before his injury, he has proven that he can provide a lot of value for not much outlay. The Brooklyn Nets would be able to bring in Cousins on a veteran deal and wouldn't have to commit to his health long-term. In eight of the ten seasons he has played, he has had a positive defensive box +/-, something the Nets would benefit from in their interior.

