3 players who can challenge MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for scoring title feat. Giannis Antetokounmpo 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points per game this season, nearly two points better than his 30.1 ppg MVP runner-up campaign last year. His career-high scoring, a big reason the OKC Thunder holds a 44-10 record, has helped push him to the top of the MVP race. With roughly two months left before the playoffs, the point guard looks to hold off his pursuers.

"SGA" could win the scoring title but lose the MVP race or vice versa. However, he will move closer to the best player in the NBA award if he rules the scoring battle and keeps the Thunder atop the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and others will try not to let "SGA" cruise to the finish line. The challengers will likely go all out, particularly as the season winds down to its crucial stretch after the All-Star break.

3 players who could chase down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the scoring title

#3. Anthony Edwards (27.5 ppg)

Anthony Edwards is fifth in the NBA scoring ladder. He is slightly behind Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 27.6 ppg. However, the Philadelphia 76ers point guard is dealing with a knee injury that could sideline him for multiple games. It would be almost impossible for Maxey to challenge Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the scoring title with an injury.

"Ant-Man", meanwhile, is capable of stringing together big-scoring games. Edwards also has the incentive to be aggressive as the Minnesota Timberwolves hope to avoid the play-in tournament. The All-Star must start putting up 30+ point games and hope "SGA" slows down to challenge for the scoring title.

Edwards is a longshot to overtake Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the scoring race.

#2. Nikola Jokic (29.8 ppg)

The No. 2 in the MVP race is third in the NBA in scoring with 29.8 ppg. Nikola Jokic’s impact on the Denver Nuggets goes beyond his career-high scoring output. He is also putting up 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The Nuggets are deadlier and more effective if The Joker dominates with his all-around brilliance.

Jokic can also have stretches where he piles up big-scoring games. He loves to get his teammates involved on offense, but if the Nuggets need him, he will be aggressive in putting up points. "The Joker" still has a chance to catch up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the scoring ladder.

#1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 ppg)

Giannis Antetokounmpo can make the scoring race more exciting in the next two months. Like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he is capable of racking up 50-point games.

The Bucks are also looking to move into the top four of the Eastern Conference for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee needs its best player to carry the team to its goal. Antetokounmpo claimed in December he always plays hard regardless of the stakes, so chasing down "SGA" is doable.

The caveat on the two-time MVP is a calf injury that has sidelined him in the Milwaukee Bucks’ last three games. If he plays hobbled, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could comfortably march to his first scoring title.

