3 Players that Dallas Mavericks should consider pursuing to bolster their backcourt 

The Dallas Mavericks have had an underwhelming offseason so far in terms of their player acquisitions. They managed to retain Tim Hardaway Jr. and add Reggie Bullock to their roster. However, they are yet to figure out their biggest need so far, which is to acquire an additional playmaker to their roster.

Free agent swingman Reggie Bullock has agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent David Bauman of @ISEBasketball tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

The main goal behind that is to take pressure off talisman Luka Doncic on the offensive end. He has been their primary ball-handler and playmaker for the last two consecutive seasons. It hasn't fared well for the Dallas Mavericks, though, especially in the playoffs.

The majority of the players that the Dallas Mavericks were targeting in the offseason have already found new teams via trade or free agency. There are three options the Mavericks should consider, though. Let's take a look at who they are through this article.

Listing 3 players Dallas Mavericks should target moving forward

#3 Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon has been a frequent mention in the trade market of late. The Indiana Pacers point guard could be surplus to requirements at his current team. The Dallas Mavericks should look to capitalize on this opportunity to land the former Milwaukee Bucks guard.

Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon are available, but the #Pacers aren't loving the offers. Think they'll work very hard to move Jeremy Lamb. https://t.co/sqUIIKPKNR — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) August 2, 2021

Brogdon averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game on 45.3% field goal shooting. He also shot a 38% clip from the three-point line 6.7 attempts per game. He can help the Mavericks with his scoring, shooting, playmaking and perimeter defending with the help of his 6'5" frame.

He fits the bill for the Dallas Mavericks in a great way. With the majority of top-tier free agent point guards already finding new teams, Brogdon appears to be a great prospect to consider for the Mavericks if they consider exploring the trade market.

The Dallas Mavericks could offer Jalen Brunson and/or Josh Green and Maxi Kleber along with a future first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon. The Pacers traded Aaron Holiday to the Washington Wizards on draft day and are on the lookout for backup guards as per NBA rumors.

A package that includes young guards Brunson and/or Green could be an interesting proposition for them to consider.

