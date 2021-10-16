3 players of the Dallas Mavericks expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there are a lot of questions surrounding the team. The main reason? A new head coach in charge. After years in which Rick Carlisle ran the team, the Mavericks went out this offseason and hired Jason Kidd to be the team's commander in chief. With Kidd now calling the shots, many wonder how different this Mavericks squad will look moving forward.

One thing is for sure, the Mavericks have one of the best players in the entire NBA. Luka Doncic has turned into a superstar and looks to be one of the faces of the league moving forward. After an impressive offseason, which featured Doncic putting on eye-opening performances at the Olympics, the crafty 22-year-old looks ready for another big year in Dallas. But there are also a number of intriguing offensive options on this Mavericks roster as well. Let's take a look at some players who could have big years for this Dallas organization.

Three Mavericks' players expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

#3 Tim Hardaway Jr.

It should be another big year for Tim Hardaway Jr with the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks front office made it a goal this offseason to bring back a couple of their own players. At the top of the list was Tim Hardaway Jr. The 29-year-old has become an important piece in the puzzle for this organization and his play has continued to impress over recent years. Last season, Hardaway Jr. went on to average 16.6 points per game for the Mavericks while shooting 39.1% from downtown. He's going to be slotted into the starting lineup, most likely sharing the backcourt with Luka Doncic. Hardaway has become a massive part of the Mavericks offense, as he has the ability to space the floor as a sharpshooting asset alongside Doncic. After being rewarded with a nice extension in the offseason, he should continue to be a weapon for this team.

