3 players of the Denver Nuggets expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets had quite a run in the 2020-21 NBA season, finishing 2nd in the Northwest Division and placing 3rd in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record. They went against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs and defeated them in a 4-2 series victory, but lost to the Phoenix Suns in a clean sweep.

The Denver Nuggets had a poor outing during the preseason, losing 4 out of 5 games played and only managing a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their final preseason game. In a few days, they will take on the Phoenix Suns in their first game of the regular season.

Let's take a look at the key players who will be critical for the Nuggets in the coming season.

3 players that would be key for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1. Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a three point shot against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Ball Arena on October 8, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Michael Porter Jr. got drafted into the NBA as the No. 14 overall pick as selected by the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA draft. The small forward had to sit out the 2018-19 NBA season due to a back injury and as such couldn't make his debut in his draft year. Upon recovery, he made his debut in the 2019-20 season and has since then been growing his game and becoming more reliable.

Porter Jr. showed his phenomenal ability to shoot last season, registering an average of 19 points with a field goal accuracy of 54.2%. But what really caught the eye was his ability to shoot beyond the arc, he led the Denver Nuggets in 3-points, recording a career-high 2.8 3-points per game and a 3-point percentage of 44.5%. He ranked second in rebounds and blocks, third in points, free throws and field goals.

He is expected to improve in a trajectory manner that will reflect his numbers and might see him finish the 2021-22 NBA season in double digits in points and rebounds.

