3 players Golden State Warriors should target with Jonathan Kuminga's contract before 2026 trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors are expected to keep Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, although it's unclear if he'll sign the qualifying offer or a two-year contract. Kuminga has garnered interest from a couple of teams, but they don't have the cap space to sign him away from Golden State.

According to ESPN, Kuminga won't accept the Warriors' two-year, $45 million offer. It has a team option, and Golden State wants him to waive his implicit no-trade clause. The young forward's camp is willing to accept the $8 million qualifying offer, which stands until Oct. 1.

It's risky for Kuminga to play on a qualifying offer next season, but it also allows him to possibly earn more in unrestricted free agency in 2026. The Warriors are reportedly looking to bring back "J.K." on a shorter deal and revisit a possible trade at next year's February deadline.

Let's look at three players the Golden State Warriors should target at the 2026 trade deadline in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga.

3 players Golden State Warriors should target at the 2026 trade deadline

#1. Brandon Clarke | Forward/Center | Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Clarke | Forward/Center | Memphis Grizzlies (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors acknowledged the need for a big man this offseason, but they didn't do anything about it. Kevon Looney signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, and now the Warriors are stuck with Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Another option for next season is Memphis Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke, who is athletic enough to be in the dunker's spot on offense. His defense is not bad and could be great as a help defender. His availability likely depends on where the Grizzlies are in the standings by the trade deadline.

#2. Onyeka Okongwu | Forward/Center | Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu | Forward/Center | Atlanta Hawks (Photo: IMAGN)

The Atlanta Hawks assigned a new general manager in Onsi Saleh, who hasn't offered an extension to star guard Trae Young. If Saleh likes to rebuild, they could start from the ground up and trade everyone except Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher.

Onyeka Okongwu seemingly earned the starting spot for next season, with Clint Capela gone. However, Kristaps Porzingis was acquired from the Boston Celtics and Risacher has more ceiling than him. If the Golden State Warriors want a versatile big man, they might want to look at Okongwu's availability next February.

#3. Yves Missi | Center | New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi | Center | New Orleans Pelicans (Photo: IMAGN)

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Derik Queen and signed Kevon Looney in free agency. Yves Missi did a wonderful job as a rookie last season, but the Pelicans' moves indicate they are not entirely sold on the Baylor product.

Missi should fit right in with Golden State as a lob threat, rim runner and even a help defender. He'll be under the guidance of Draymond Green, so it'll be up to him to listen and improve his game. The Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler is also an option here, but the franchise is looking for a big return for the shot-blocker.

