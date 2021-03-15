3 players that could help the Golden State Warriors get back into playoff reckoning | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The Golden State Warriors have been inconsistent in recent games, and their recent lopsided defeat at the hands of against the LA Clippers has exposed their deficiencies ahead of the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline.

The Golden State Warriors have lost their groove in the past few weeks, losing six of their last ten games to drop to ninth place in the Western Conference.

Andrew Wiggins' scoring average in the last five games is a sub-par 13 points, while Draymond Green has struggled to add points on a consistent basis as well.

Three targets Golden State Warriors need to pursue ahead of the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

With the 2021 Trade Deadline fast approaching, the Golden State Warriors need to make their move now or risk missing out of the playoffs due to an unpredictable roster.

The Warriors need to capitalize on Stephen Curry's MVP-caliber season and surround him with scorers who can help spread the floor by knocking down shots efficiently. The Golden State Warriors are not playing with the same energy as they usually do, which suggests that something is not right with the six-time champions.

On that note, let's look at three trade targets they could capture before the 2021 Trade Deadline to get back into postseason contention.

#1 Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets)

Victor Oladipo (#7) of the Houston Rockets

Victor Oladipo is one of the prime candidates the Golden State Warriors are actively pursuing at before the Trade Deadline.

Oladipo, a former Indiana Pacers man, was sent to the Houston Rockets in the four-team blockbuster trade involving James Harden. Though, with the Rockets nowhere close to being in playoff contention, a deal may well be on the books to send Oladipo to a team that could use his talent.

In 25 games this campaign, Oladipo has averaged 20.1 points on 39% shooting from the field, while dishing out 4.7 assists and collecting 5.2 rebounds per game. He would make an ideal running partner alongside Curry in the Golden State Warriors backcourt and could help the team during their dry spells from a scoring perspective.

Report: The Warriors reportedly have interest in trading for Victor Oladipo, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/QT4EC5DJwn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2021

The Golden State Warriors possess the draft capital to make this work or, better yet, could move Andrew Wiggins to make this deal go through.

Moreover, Oladipo is in the last year of his deal at the Houston Rockets, and retaining him could become a problem if the team performs well in the second half of the season.

#2 Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings)

Buddy Hield (#24) of the Sacramento Kings

Buddy Hield is another high-flying asset the Golden State Warriors could pursue at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline. Like Oladipo, Hield is playing in a team that has little to no chance of making the playoffs this season.

Hield would make a perfect addition to the Golden State Warriors, as he brings his three-point shooting attributes to a team that has lived and died on the three-point line. Buddy, a former top-ten pick, has made a reputation as one of the elite long-range shooters in the game, averaging three triples per game over the last few seasons in the league.

The Kings could be amenable to parting ways with their sharpshooter if the Golden State Warriors make it lucrative by including a future first-round pick or clubbing Wiggins in the deal.

In 38 games this season, Hield has averaged 16.3 points on 38.6% shooting from the floor, while dishing out three assists and gathering four rebounds per contest.

Buddy Hield's recent hot streak could make him a trade deadline target (via @James_HamNBCS)https://t.co/BeviqrIpIQ pic.twitter.com/o2F54KCaUY — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 4, 2021

The 28-year-old could potentially send Dubs over the hump as Klay Thompson returns to the fold next year.

Title-contending teams need several high-caliber options besides their star players to truly become championship-ready, and Hield could be able to do just that for the Golden State Warriors.

#3 PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets)

PJ Tucker (#17) of the Houston Rockets

The NBA universe has been waiting for the Houston Rockets to go all out in a fire-sale and move pieces around ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. However, things have been quiet so far, with the Houston Rockets reportedly playing hardball with their assets on the trading block.

PJ Tucker is one name that has a high probability of getting moved this season, but where he lands up at is still up in the air. While Tucker would like to be traded to a title-contending team, the Golden State Warriors should, nevertheless, be on the lookout for his services.

Tucker is one of the best in the game at the '3 and D', as he can lock down the opposing team's best players while knocking down the three from his spot on the floor. He could make an ideal fit in the Warriors system alongside Curry and Draymond Green.

With the NBA Trade Deadline inside of two weeks now -- and Houston losers of 14 straight games --- PJ Tucker has likely played his final game with the Rockets. https://t.co/k9vp3z4WX6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

Tucker could help them space the floor and ease pressure on Curry. He is a viable option under the disabled player exception and would be light on the Warriors' pocket, everything else considered.

His scoring averages this season are low, but that is a fallout of the James Harden saga that has engulfed the Houston Rockets franchise this ongoing campaign.