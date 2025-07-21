  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  3 players LA Lakers ought to target after low-key impressive 2025 NBA Free Agency moves

3 players LA Lakers ought to target after low-key impressive 2025 NBA Free Agency moves

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 21, 2025 10:50 GMT
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers made a few key moves in the 2025 NBA Free Agency, signing former Suns center Deandre Ayton and ex-Kings forward Jake LaRavia. They also brought back Jaxson Hayes on a one-year deal to add depth at center.

Furthermore, according to reports, Marcus Smart is set to join the Lakers, adding to their impressive free agency. The former Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to waive his contract with the Wizards and will reportedly sign a two-year, $11 million deal with Los Angeles.

All of them combined makes up for a low-key, impressive business for the Lakers, who are looking to build a roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, they still need to add a few more pieces if they are to go all the way.

Here are three players we think the LA Lakers ought to target before Free Agency ends in October.

Three players the LA Lakers ought to target

#3 Delon Wright

Despite the addition of Marcus Smart, the LA Lakers still need to bolster their defense in the backcourt.

Delon Wright could be a perfect fit as he enters free agency after spending the second half of last season with the Knicks. The guard is versatile and offers a high IQ while also being able to defend multiple positions. Furthermore, he possesses solid playmaking skills and is very good with the ball, committing very few turnovers.

Wright could be the bridge between Bronny and Marcus Smart while providing valuable experience with over 10 years in the league. Additionally, he was born in Los Angeles, so the move could work out for both parties.

#2 Lamar Stevens

Despite signing Jale LaRavia and drafting Adou Thiero, the Lakers need more depth in the wing. Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht are great options, but their defense is questionable, and their size could be a problem, which is where someone like Lamar Steven could make a huge difference.

At 6-foot-7, Lamar Stevens could be a strong addition to the Lakers' lineup. He brings physicality on the perimeter, plays with toughness and doesn’t need the ball to make an impact — something that sets him apart from some of the current options.

#1 Josh Okogie

Recently waived by the Hornets, Josh Okogie is on the market and could be a strong fit for the LA Lakers. His defensive mindset would pair well with Marcus Smart off the bench, and his ability to switch between the one and three would give the team some much-needed versatility on the perimeter.

Additionally, the former Suns guard is 26 and would be a low-risk, high-reward signing if he turns his form around with Los Angeles. With the Lakers desperately in need of a disruptive defender and depth in the wings, Okohie could be the one to tick both boxes.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

