3 players LA Lakers ought to target after low-key impressive 2025 NBA Free Agency moves

The LA Lakers made a few key moves in the 2025 NBA Free Agency, signing former Suns center Deandre Ayton and ex-Kings forward Jake LaRavia. They also brought back Jaxson Hayes on a one-year deal to add depth at center.Furthermore, according to reports, Marcus Smart is set to join the Lakers, adding to their impressive free agency. The former Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to waive his contract with the Wizards and will reportedly sign a two-year, $11 million deal with Los Angeles.All of them combined makes up for a low-key, impressive business for the Lakers, who are looking to build a roster around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, they still need to add a few more pieces if they are to go all the way.Here are three players we think the LA Lakers ought to target before Free Agency ends in October.Three players the LA Lakers ought to target#3 Delon WrightDespite the addition of Marcus Smart, the LA Lakers still need to bolster their defense in the backcourt. Delon Wright could be a perfect fit as he enters free agency after spending the second half of last season with the Knicks. The guard is versatile and offers a high IQ while also being able to defend multiple positions. Furthermore, he possesses solid playmaking skills and is very good with the ball, committing very few turnovers.Wright could be the bridge between Bronny and Marcus Smart while providing valuable experience with over 10 years in the league. Additionally, he was born in Los Angeles, so the move could work out for both parties.#2 Lamar StevensDespite signing Jale LaRavia and drafting Adou Thiero, the Lakers need more depth in the wing. Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht are great options, but their defense is questionable, and their size could be a problem, which is where someone like Lamar Steven could make a huge difference.At 6-foot-7, Lamar Stevens could be a strong addition to the Lakers' lineup. He brings physicality on the perimeter, plays with toughness and doesn’t need the ball to make an impact — something that sets him apart from some of the current options.#1 Josh OkogieRecently waived by the Hornets, Josh Okogie is on the market and could be a strong fit for the LA Lakers. His defensive mindset would pair well with Marcus Smart off the bench, and his ability to switch between the one and three would give the team some much-needed versatility on the perimeter.Additionally, the former Suns guard is 26 and would be a low-risk, high-reward signing if he turns his form around with Los Angeles. With the Lakers desperately in need of a disruptive defender and depth in the wings, Okohie could be the one to tick both boxes.