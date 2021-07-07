3 players who may not return to the LA Clippers roster for the 2021-22 season

The LA Clippers fanbase will have to face some harsh realities this offseason and say farewell to one, if not multiple, of their playoff heroes. While the side continued to improve and reached the NBA Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history, the organization is constricted by their lack of cap space this summer.

Four LA Clippers players will become unrestricted free agents. Amir Coffey is a restricted free agent, while Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka have player options in their contracts. Even if Leonard were to leave, they would be without the cap space to replace him and immediately lose their status as one of the title hopefuls next year.

All of this creates an unnerving environment for Clippers fans. In this article, we will outline three of the team's stars who could be on their way out and whom both the fans and their teammates will be desperate not to lose. They will certainly be keeping an eye on the trade market and be willing the franchise's executives to make the right calls in order to keep them competitive in the playoffs.

3 players who could depart the LA Clippers this summer

The LA Clippers were one of the most consistent teams during the 2020-21 NBA campaign. They had the second-most effective offense in the league and had a gritty defense. Although they were able to outlast Luka Doncic's performance in the opening round of the playoffs and comfortably dispatch the Utah Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong for them.

Nevertheless, the season was a huge success and bodes well for what they can do next. However, they may be without one or more of these stars should they leave in the offseason.

#1 Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard dunks over Derrick Favors

The biggest question hanging over the LA Clippers this offseason is the future of Kawhi Leonard. After his formidable playoff performances this year, the two-time Finals MVP would certainly have an abundance of suitors if he chooses to enter free agency by declining his player option.

Although it is guaranteed the LA Clippers front office will do everything in its power to persuade Leonard to stay, at the end of the day, it is up to the player.

He has been suitably coy about his future with the franchise, and although he wanted to move to California to be closer to his family, he has voiced his frustrations throughout the campaign. Perhaps he believes they won't be able to achieve success while he's there. Furthermore, since they are hampered for cap space, they may be unable to make appropriate trade moves to bolster the roster, proving to him they can win.

Whatever Kawhi Leonard decides to do will be the deciding factor between the LA Clippers' success and failure next year.

