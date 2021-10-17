3 players of the Miami Heat expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

After an amazing outing in the 2021 NBA off-season, the Miami Heat will be looking to have a thrilling campaign in the 2021-22 NBA season. With a roster blended with championship experience and talent, one can only hope for the best in the coming season.

The Miami Heat are already looking good in the preseason with a 5-1 record, losing only to the Atlanta Hawks in their second preseason meeting. In their final pre-season fixture against the Boston Celtics, they lost the first quarter to the Celtics by a six-point differential, made a comeback in the second quarter, then went on to win the other quarters to claim victory by a difference of 21 points.

Three players who are expected to have a great outing in the 2021-22 NBA season

Quite a few players from the Miami Heat roster are expected to have a good run and deliver the goods in the 2021-22 NBA season, but let's take a look at three who would have the most impact.

#1 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat runs back to play defense against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter of preseason action at FTX Arena on October 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Tyler Herro was spectacular in the NBA preseason fixture against the Celtics, putting up the most points and assists by a Heat player. He came off the bench and was fielded for a total of 23 minutes and recorded 29 points, six rebounds and four assists. Herro netted 10 times from the field in 15 attempts, recording a 66.6% accuracy.

Herro was unstoppable from beyond the arc with his three-point shot, sinking in five threes in six attempts. On Oct. 8, the Boy Wonder registered 26 points against the San Antonio Spurs to aid the Heat in securing the win in their third NBA preseason outing. He's surely one to look out for in the coming season and should rank amongst the top scorers for the Heat if he can get some regular playing time and stay fit.

