3 players of the Milwaukee Bucks expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks placed third in the NBA Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season and went all the way to the NBA Finals. They faced the challenge of going up against the Phoenix Suns in the Finals and took a 2-0 loss after the first two games of the series. The Bucks made a comeback, winning the next four games to clinch the championship title, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's stellar performance was rewarded with the 2021 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Mike Budenholzer and his boys will be looking to defend the title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although the preseason results are not testament to what the regular season holds, the Bucks had a poor preseason run, losing four games and only managing a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Milwaukee Bucks will hope to shake off preseason losses as they take on the Brooklyn Nets in a few days in their regular-season opener.

Three players who would stand out for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 NBA season

The preseason games did not feature the core of the Milwaukee Bucks roster as the Big 3 did not participate for most of it. Their first fixture will give a glimpse of what is attainable going into the new season. Below are three players who would have a big impact on the team's success in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Six of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks assist leader Khris Middleton will yet be a big input for the Bucks in the 2021-22 NBA season. He was instrumental in the Bucks winning the championship as he registered the highest number of three-pointers made in the playoffs (60), closely followed by the LA Clippers' Reggie Jackson (58). He made the second-highest number of steals and third-best number of total points in the whole 23 games played.

Elijah Bryant: 14 PTS (5-8 FGM) Khris Middleton goes a perfect 6-6 from the field in the @Bucks win. #NBAPreseason Jordan Nwora: 15 PTS, 8 REBElijah Bryant: 14 PTS (5-8 FGM) Khris Middleton goes a perfect 6-6 from the field in the @Bucks win. #NBAPreseason Jordan Nwora: 15 PTS, 8 REB

He looked sharp during the preseason games he featured in and as expected had a huge impact. In the game against the Utah Jazz, Middleton recorded 25 points, five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes played. He registered a field goal accuracy of 64.2, netting nine times from the field in 19 attempts while sinking in three three-pointers from four attempts.

