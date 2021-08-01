3 players Milwaukee Bucks must bring back in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks finally achieved their goal of winning the NBA championship in the 2020-21 season.

They took all the necessary steps on and off the court to make sure they were able to claim their first title in 50 years. From signing a super-max extension with Giannis Antetokounmpo to acquiring a player like Jrue Holiday, it all paid off for the Milwaukee Bucks. To repeat the success they had last season, they will have to be an active team in the 2021 offseason as well.

It won't be easy, though, as they have a huge salary bill for next season with Giannis' and Holiday's extensions set to kick in. As per Spotrac, the Milwaukee Bucks are well over the tax apron. They have roughly $141.7 million in cap allocations heading into free agency.

Some key role players like Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis are likely to depart in free agency. Recent reports have stated they have or are set to decline their respective player options. As per Bobby Marks of ESPN, both players outplayed their contracts by a combined sum of $16.3 million. The Bucks do not have bird rights on them and cannot go over the salary cap to re-sign the two stars. The most they can offer is 120% more on their contracts from last season.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis is declining his $3.8M player option and will become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2021

The two stars will likely receive better offers on the open market. To win back-to-back championships, the Milwaukee Bucks must manage to keep the majority of their squad intact. Portis and Forbes would have been two players the Bucks would have wanted to re-sign, but it looks unlikely at the moment.

On that note, considering Forbes and Portis leave, let's take a look at three other players the Milwaukee Bucks must bring back for next season to have a healthy chance of defending their NBA title.

#3 Pat Connaughton

Pat Connaughton played a crucial role off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, especially in the playoffs. The swingman proved he is one of the most efficient 3-and-D wings in the league. Connaughton's trade value could be at its peak right now and he will be a wanted man if the Bucks actively shop him. However, there aren't many quality players that the Bucks could receive in exchange for him.

His energy and ability to adapt to different kinds of situations make him a special player to have. Connaughton was the most reliable bench player for the Milwaukee Bucks all season. He played the most minutes among their bench unit. He can score, rebound, and do the small things that help the team's leading stars a lot when they struggle. His influence on the game is way more than what the box scores show.

Connaughton's finals performance against the Phoenix Suns was a prime example of his efficiency. He played 30 minutes on average, scoring 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shot 42.3% from the three-point line on 5.7 attempts, which goes to show how composed he can be in pressure situations.

✨ @pconnaughton (13 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL) and @Teague0 (11 PTS, 3-3 3PM) provide the @Bucks bench spark in Game 6! #ThatsGame #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV tips Tuesday at 9 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/G6rHun4lfo — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021

It explains why the Milwaukee Bucks shouldn't cash in on Connaughton just yet. He could help them immensely next year as well, and is certainly one of coach Mike Budenholzer's favorite players.

