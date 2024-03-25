3 players in NBA history with most 30-point games in less than 30 minutes ft. Steph Curry

Steph Curry, known for his fiery 3-point shooting, has the ability to quickly become an offensive spark. On Sunday night, he scored 31 points in under 30 minutes, tying him for the second-most games in NBA history with 30 points in under 30 minutes.

Over the years, offensive intensity in the NBA has continued to increase. This is evident in the fact that the top three players on the list of players with the most 30-point games in less than 30 minutes are all from the current era.

Here are the top three players in NBA history with the most such games, including Steph Curry:

T-#2, Joel Embiid, 26 games

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is widely regarded as one of the most offensively skilled big men in NBA history. Throughout his career, he has scored 30 points in less than 30 minutes 26 times.

Embiid is a versatile offensive threat, capable of scoring in the paint, midrange and even from beyond the arc. His ability to draw fouls also allows him to accumulate points from the free-throw line.

Embiid scored the most points in under 30 minutes in January 2022, when he exploded for 50 points in just 27 minutes.

He also scored 42 points in 30 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets in December 2023.

Before suffering an injury this season, Embiid averaged 35.3 points per game across 34 games. He set a new record for the most points scored by a 76ers player in a single game with 70 points against the Spurs on Jan. 22, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's previous record of 68 points.

Throughout his Philadelphia career, Embiid has participated in 428 games and has maintained a career average of 27.8 points per game, the highest in 76ers history, surpassing Chamberlain's 27.6 points per game.

T-#2, Steph Curry, 26 games

Steph Curry has also had 26 games with at least 30 points in under 30 minutes. He accomplished this feat twice this season, in their loss against the Timberwolves on Sunday and in December, scoring 30 points in 27 minutes against the Washington Wizards.

Steph Curry's highest point total in under 30 minutes came in May 2021, when he scored 49 points in 29 minutes against the OKC Thunder.

Steph Curry scored at least 40 points in under 30 minutes on four other occasions: he scored 46 against the Grizzlies in April 2016, 45 against the Clippers in January 2018, 43 against the Clippers again in January 2017, and 42 against OKC in April 2021.

#1, Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28 games

Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered one of the greatest two-way players in NBA history, thanks to his dominant physique, which enables him to score effortlessly.

He leads the list with 28 games in his career where he has scored at least 30 points in less than 30 minutes.

His highest-scoring performance in under 30 minutes came against the Houston Rockets in October 2022 when he scored 44 points in just 28 minutes.

He accomplished this feat once this season, scoring 30 points in 29 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans in January.